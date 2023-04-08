BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Launches ‘FLOWER’ Dance Practice Video

It’s all eyes on BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo, as the rollout for her debut solo album ME continues.

The K-pop star is keeping the hype going with the release of a dance practice video for her project’s lead single, “FLOWER,” on Wednesday, which means fans can now learn the steps to the song’s catchy choreography with ease.

Jisoo shines in the visual, wearing a gown made of an ethereal white tulle material and flowers on the inside of her palms that make an appearance toward the chorus’ dance break.

The dance video comes at the perfect time, as Jisoo formally announced a TikTok “Flower” dance challenge, in which fans of the track can show off videos of themselves performing the song’s intricate choreography in their own style.