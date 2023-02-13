scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Days after Burt Bacharach's death, his 'You Can Have Her' with Elvis Costello is out

What is believed to be one of the last recording sessions that Burt Bacharach took part in, was quietly released this weekend, following the songwriter's death

By News Bureau

What is believed to be one of the last recording sessions that Burt Bacharach took part in, if not the last, was quietly released this weekend, following the songwriter’s death, reports ‘Variety’. ‘You Can Have Her’, a previously unreleased composition by Bacharach and Elvis Costello that was recorded by the latter singer with a full orchestra at Capitol Studios in 2021, went out to digital service providers on Friday.

The song’s arrival went virtually unnoticed, as the record company opted to postpone any publicity about the long-scheduled song in deference to those mourning Bacharach’s death. The legendary composer died on February 8, and his passing was announced the following day, only about 12 hours before ‘You Can Have Her’ had its soft launch, according to ‘Variety’.

The dramatic, gorgeous track stands as an additional testimonial to the legacy of Bacharach’s compositional greatness, and will no doubt attract more attention once it becomes more widely publicised, ‘Variety’ notes.

‘You Can Have Her’ had long been scheduled to come out on February 10, as a teaser track for the boxed set ‘The Songs of Bacharach and Costello’, which comes out on March 3.

It is one of two Bacharach/Costello songs hitherto unheard by the public — the other being ‘Look Up Again’. Bacharach and Costello therefore re-teamed to record at Capitol in September 2021 to cap off the expansive new collection.

Previous article
Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur feature on the cover of John le Carré’s international bestseller ‘The Night Manager’
Next article
US-China rivalry will not split the world, globalisation is here to stay: Study
This May Also Interest You
Technology

'It is disturbing': SC on Chief Justices of HCs not allowing virtual hearing

News

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic arrive with son in Udaipur for Valentine's Day wedding

News

'Lag Ja Gale' actor Namik Paul quit journalism to pursue acting

News

Papon's 'Duti Nayan' marks reunion with Sarat after 23 years

Health & Lifestyle

Faiz Ahmed Faiz: Revolutionary in verse and deed; romantic at heart

News

Mani Ratnam releases 'Ponniyin Selvan' writer Kalki's Tamil biography

News

Erica Fernandes had gala time shooting 'Ishq Hua' in Chandigarh

News

Sunny Hinduja shares special bond with Kartik Aaryan as both are ‘disruptive outsiders’

News

Zia Mohyeddin, British-Pakistani actor last seen in 'Immaculate Conception', dies at 91

News

Painter Lalita Lajmi, who played cameo in 'Taare Zameen Par', passes away

News

Babul Supriyo hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Technology

'Aiyyo!', says PM Modi after meeting Insta influencer behind viral layoff video

Technology

Indian-American judge slaps $1 mn fine on Facebook

Technology

India talking with G20 nations to build norms for regulating crypto mining: Finance Minister

News

PM all praise for Kannada pan-India superstars Yash, Rishab Shetty

News

Shakti Mohan, Himansh Kohli's 'Daayein Baayein' sets V-Day mood

News

Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam movie 'Hridayam' set for V-Day re-release

News

After first Comic Con, Ishaan Khatter realises what all he has been missing

News

Leslie Grace looks back at junking of 'Batgirl', questions studio's move

Technology

Why iPhone 14 Pro Max costs 3.7% more to make than iPhone 13 Pro Max

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US