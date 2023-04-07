scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

'HanuMan' theme track is a redefined version of 'Hanuman Chalisa'

The theme track of the upcoming multi lingual superhero Indian film 'HanuMan' was released recently.

By Agency News Desk
'HanuMan' theme track is a redefined version of 'Hanuman Chalisa'
'HanuMan' theme track is a redefined version of 'Hanuman Chalisa'

The theme track of the upcoming multi lingual superhero Indian film ‘HanuMan’ was released recently. It is a powerful take on ‘Hanuman Chalisa’.

The film, directed and written by Prasanth Varma, is a blend of stories from the Hindu mythology mixed with the prowess of modern technology.

The song celebrates Lord Hanuman’s strength, grit, and valour. The ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ is a famous hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman and is believed to have been composed by the poet Tulsidas in the 16th century. It is widely recited by devotees to seek the blessings and protection of Lord Hanuman. The film, which stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai in the lead roles, sets up Indian mythology’s first cinematic universe.

Talking about the track, director Prasanth Varma said: “Having ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in our film was an undeniable choice, but we knew that we wanted it to embody the very essence of our story. With great care and precision, our composers have woven a song that not only pays an ode to Lord Hanuman but also captures the soul of our film.”

The clips showcase the different scenes from Lord Hanuman’s stories, adding a rich visual element to the song’s spiritual message.

The director further mentioned: “The making of this hymn was an illuminating experience, allowing us to delve deeper into its profound message of peace and strength. Through relentless brainstorming, we have elevated its elements, making it a true tribute to the mighty Lord. I am humbled and forever grateful for this opportunity to offer our homage, and there couldn’t be a more auspicious day to release this song.”

The film tells the story of a young boy (Teja Sajja) who, with the blessings of Lord Hanuman, transforms into a modern-day superhero. The film has the vision and visual effects of a universal superhero adventure with a powerful yet relatable story at the heart of it.

The film has been produced by K. Niranjan Reddy and PrimeShow Entertainment while RKD Studios is presenting it in Hindi.

Previous article
Sunny Hinduja hints at season two of 'Aspirants' on its second anniversary
Next article
After getting a gun, Salman Khan zips around in a bullet-proof imported SUV
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Omicron more deadly than seasonal influenza, reveals research

News

Kareena Kapoor likes a mix of mainstream and off-beats films in her filmography

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Edge's AI image generator to everyone on desktop

Technology

GCPL to invest Rs 100 cr in early-stage consumer startups in India

News

Gautam Singh Vig reveals his mystery girl, duo to share screen space in ‘Dooriyan’

Technology

Indian consumer tech space sees huge value creation with $250 bn in valuation

Health & Lifestyle

WHO tracking VOI XBB.1.5, six other variants under monitoring: Centre to states, UTs

News

Neha Marda's team shares update as they 'Wait for a speedy recovery'

Health & Lifestyle

With Covid cases on rise, Madras HC advises lawyers to opt for virtual hearings

Technology

Apple to shut its services on devices running older software

News

Paras Arora: 'I get a 45-minute workout irrespective of my busy schedule'

News

Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Punit J. Pathak to host 'Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull'

News

Pranali Rathod thoroughly enjoyed Gangaur in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

News

After getting a gun, Salman Khan zips around in a bullet-proof imported SUV

News

Sunny Hinduja hints at season two of 'Aspirants' on its second anniversary

News

Michelle Yeoh to be honoured with Women in Motion award at Cannes

Technology

Software firm Amplitude lays off 13% of workforce globally

Sports

It brought tears to my eyes, I've devoted my whole life to hockey: Gurbux Singh

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US