After Kaali Kaali Zulfon Ke & Biba Sada Dil, Madhur Sharma brings you T-Series’ Bin Maahi

Singer Madhur Sharma pays tribute to legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with his melodious rendition of Bin Maahi!

After giving us some trending tracks like ‘Kaali Kaali Zulfon Ke’ and ‘Biba Sada Dil’ among others, Madhur Sharma brings you a heart-touching rendition of the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan classic ‘Bin Maahi’. Blending elements of qawwali and soft rock, this reprised version of ‘Bin Maahi’ composed by Swapnil Tare and penned by the iconic Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan guarantees to pull at your heartstrings.

Says Madhur Sharma, “This rendition of ‘Bin Maahi’ is filled with immense reverence for the original masterpiece. With every note, I have tried to capture the essence of the legendary maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan while infusing my own emotions and interpretation. I hope ‘Bin Maahi’ is not just a tribute to a great legend but also makes listeners and music lovers nostalgic.”

Says Swapnil Tare, “It’s a huge honour to work on the music of a classic by a legendary musician like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. It was a pleasure to contemporize the track for current generations.”

‘Bin Maahi’ is produced by T-Series. With vocals by Madhur Sharma, lyrics by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and music by Swapnil Tare, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.