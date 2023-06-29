scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

After Kaali Kaali Zulfon Ke & Biba Sada Dil, Madhur Sharma brings you T-Series’ Bin Maahi

Singer Madhur Sharma pays tribute to legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with his melodious rendition of Bin Maahi!

By Editorial Desk
After Kaali Kaali Zulfon Ke & Biba Sada Dil, Madhur Sharma brings you T-Series’ Bin Maahi
After Kaali Kaali Zulfon Ke & Biba Sada Dil, Madhur Sharma brings you T-Series’ Bin Maahi

Singer Madhur Sharma pays tribute to legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with his melodious rendition of Bin Maahi!

After giving us some trending tracks like ‘Kaali Kaali Zulfon Ke’ and ‘Biba Sada Dil’ among others, Madhur Sharma brings you a heart-touching rendition of the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan classic ‘Bin Maahi’. Blending elements of qawwali and soft rock, this reprised version of ‘Bin Maahi’ composed by Swapnil Tare and penned by the iconic Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan guarantees to pull at your heartstrings.

Says Madhur Sharma, “This rendition of ‘Bin Maahi’ is filled with immense reverence for the original masterpiece. With every note, I have tried to capture the essence of the legendary maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan while infusing my own emotions and interpretation. I hope ‘Bin Maahi’ is not just a tribute to a great legend but also makes listeners and music lovers nostalgic.”

Says Swapnil Tare, “It’s a huge honour to work on the music of a classic by a legendary musician like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. It was a pleasure to contemporize the track for current generations.”

‘Bin Maahi’ is produced by T-Series. With vocals by Madhur Sharma, lyrics by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and music by Swapnil Tare, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hemant Chaudhary: Theatres aren’t going anywhere
Next article
Global Chess League: Top women GMs Koneru Humpy, Hou Yifan bat for more GCL-like events for women
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Global Chess League: Top women GMs Koneru Humpy, Hou Yifan bat for more GCL-like events for women

News

Hemant Chaudhary: Theatres aren’t going anywhere

News

Tilotama says it took a few filmmakers to imagine her in roles other than of the poor

Sports

Hockey Pro League: Eye on title, relegation battles in mini-tournament in Antwerp

News

Sanjay Mishra’s ‘Giddh’ qualifies for Oscars

Technology

Apple may launch new headphones with USB-C port next month

Technology

Why type A blood is linked to higher risk of Covid infections

News

Abdu Rozik to enter ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house as wildcard contestant

Technology

Indian researchers find evidence of ultra-low frequency gravitational waves

Sports

Major League Cricket: Experienced panel of match officials in place for the inaugural season

News

‘Adhura’ trailer packs a punch with supernatural occurrences, possession and dark secrets

Health & Lifestyle

Yohashala opens in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow

News

Anil Kapoor's bucket list includes 'doing more theatre'

News

Prajakta Koli: ‘Neeyat’ was everything that I imagined and more

News

NTR Jr, Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Mani Ratnam, others invited to join Academy as members

Technology

Virgin Galactic to launch commercial flight service today

Sports

Asian Kabaddi C'ship: India beat Iran 33-28 to qualify for final

Technology

Nasscom announces first UK launchpad to help Indian tech SMEs

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US