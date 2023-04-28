scorecardresearch
Manj Musik's 'Love Token' featuring Anusha Dandekar blends Punjabi-English pop with afro beats

Punjabi singer Manj Musik, of RDB music group, dropped his brand-new single 'Love Token', along with actress Anusha Dandekar on Friday.

Punjabi singer Manj Musik, of RDB music group, dropped his brand-new single ‘Love Token’, along with actress Anusha Dandekar on Friday. The track is a bilingual Punjabi-English pop song with a chill afro dance vibe.

Manj Musik gives character to the track with his voice whereas Anusha Dandekar’s voice for the chorus and presence in the video complements the energy of the song & seamlessly fits the mood of the track.

The music is produced by DJ Upside Down and the video has been shot in Maldives.

Talking about the song, Manj Musik said: “I am super excited about ‘Love Token’ and I have given my all to this track. I wanted to create something peppy yet artistically satisfying, so it was very important for us to incorporate Punjabi beats in the most authentic form and make it a fusion. I have always believed in creating something new and fresh rather than following the trends. Now, all I want my listeners to do is just put on the music and shower love to ‘Love Token’.”

Anusha Dandekar said: “Music is my passion and Manj’s songs have been my all-time favourites. When I heard the song for the first time, I got hooked on the catchy music and knew I wanted to be part of it. Every moment on the set was so much fun like one big party and it’s reflected on-screen as well. I’m sure the audience will enjoy the song as much as we did while shooting it.”

The song was released across all streaming platforms under ‘Musik One Global’ music label.

