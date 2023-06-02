scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

Singer-composer Papon, who is known for hit chartbusters like 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage', 'Sun Le Re' and others, has embarked on a new musical journey and is currently preparing for his upcoming songs in London.

By Agency News Desk
Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums
Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

Singer-composer Papon, who is known for hit chartbusters like ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, ‘Sun Le Re’ and others, has embarked on a new musical journey and is currently preparing for his upcoming songs in London.

The singer recently shared a candid picture alongside Grammy-nominated audio engineer Darren Heelis. The photo captured the two talented artists sitting in the Pierce Room Studio.

He wrote in the caption, “Back in London to mix with my friend Darren Heelis after a very long time! Lots of surprises coming your way! Stay tuned!!”

Talking about the collaboration, the singer said, “I’m really excited to be working with the talented Darren Heelis on the two new albums. It has been an amazing experience collaborating with him, and we have created something truly special. These songs hold a special meaning for me, and I can’t wait to share them with all my fans”.

He added, “Each track is a blend of emotions and beautiful melodies that will take listeners on a wonderful musical journey. Stay tuned!”

The singer recently made a remarkable recovery after a health setback, and is now back in full swing.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'
Next article
Ileana Dcruz shares first glimpse of boyfriend since pregnancy announcement
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen in semis; Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarters (Ld)

News

Supriya Shukla: 'I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference'

Technology

Apple publishes iOS 16 usage statistics for iPhone ahead of WWDC

Technology

Your vegetable chopping boards can produce toxic microparticles

Sports

La Liga: Chase for last European berth, battle for relegation dominate final Matchday of season

News

It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

News

'Nepokid' Aarohi Patel has two hit Gujarati films and no Bollywood plans

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana Dcruz shares first glimpse of boyfriend since pregnancy announcement

News

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Nation-building starts from being inclusive as a society’

Sports

WTC Final: Shami can ask really good questions of Australian batters if he finds movement off the pitch: Jason Gillespie

Technology

NASA invites public to send 'message in a bottle' aboard Europa Clipper

Technology

WhatsApp working on redesigned keyboard with emoji category bar on Android

News

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli to attend FA Cup Final in London

Sports

Justice will be done to wrestlers, police to soon file charge sheet, says Anurag Thakur

Sports

Thailand Open: Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarterfinals

Technology

Meta to add over 20 new games for Quest headsets

Sports

Australia hoping Cameron Green's strong IPL form will help in WTC Final, Ashes series

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US