Rapper Blueface brutally stabbed inside boxing gym after heated argument

Blueface was brutally stabbed at a boxing gym in Reseda.

By Agency News Desk
Rapper Blueface brutally stabbed inside boxing gym after heated argument pic courtesy news agency

Popular American rapper Blueface, who is known for mixing techno, R&B and hip-hop, was brutally stabbed at a boxing gym in Reseda. He was immediately rushed to a hospital after he suffered he was injurred, according to authorities.

According to poratl, the rapper, and pretty successful amateur boxer, was training Wednesday morning at a gym in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley when the attacker came into the gym. Security footage posted on Blue’s Instagram shows the trainer, David Kaminsky, trying to get in between the man and Blueface.

While it is unknown why Blueface was stabbed, it seems there was a heated argument about something between Blueface and the attacker which irked the latter.

As such, the attacker decided he was through talking and hit the guy with several punches — but then he appears to take something out of his pocket and charge back at Blueface … a video has surfaced but it is incomplete and has some cuts.

According to TMZ, paramedics transported one male victim who had a stab wound but was conscious and breathing. They declined to confirm Blueface as the victim. The suspected assailant drove off in a black Tesla Model S with no license plates.

Blueface’s injuries don’t seem life-threatening — paramedics did show up on scene — but they hve maintained that he won’t be able to compete in a boxing match he had scheduled for October 14.

5
