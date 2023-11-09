scorecardresearch
Sakshi Malik, Abhishek Malhan to come together for music video

Sakshi Malik is set to join forces with Abhishek Malhan for a music video that will delve into love and heartbreak.

Actress Sakshi Malik, who made an impressive appearance in the ‘Bom Diggy Diggy’ song the Kartik Aaryan-starrer film ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, is set to join forces with social media influencer and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant Abhishek Malhan for a music video that will delve into love and heartbreak.

The narrative of the music video will explore the intricacies of human emotions.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sakshi said: “Working with Abhishek has been an absolute delight. We’ve poured our hearts and souls into this music video, and I can’t wait for our fans to witness the magic we’ve created.”

She further mentioned: “It’s a story of love and heartbreak that will resonate with everyone, and I believe it’s going to be something truly special.”

Sakshi recently appeared in singer-composer Armaan Malik’s music video for ‘Veham’.

Earlier, Abhishek had released a single titled ‘Noori’ in which he featured alongside Komal Sohi. The track combined musical talent, lyrical finesse and blends Abhishek’s distinctive rap style with Komal Sohi’s soulful vocals. The track touches upon the themes of love, longing, and self-discovery.

He had also shared that he won’t be a part of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, as per a media reports, the YouTuber said in his video: “Yes, I was offered the show. Matlab jiss din main ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ ke ghar se bahar nikla tha, ussi ke agle din raat ko mujhe ‘Bigg Boss’ season 17 offer ho gaya tha and I said no.”

