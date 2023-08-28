Sarah Barrios shares uplifting new track ‘Healing in a Parking Lot’

Singer-songwriter Sarah Barrios continues an impressive string of single releases with ‘Healing in a Parking Lot’, a dance pop anthem about the uplifting power of simple quiet moments with friends. Along with producer Dave the Doctor, Barrios pieces together a beautiful composition that captures her anxiety through frantic verses and her eventual emotional release through a soaring chorus.

Sarah reflects, “When I was younger, there wasn’t a lot to do in my hometown, so I would go to the local Target parking lot with friends and we would listen to music and hang out by their car. I have no idea why, but that always felt like a safe space for me and still does. Music can really uplift your mood when you’re in a bad place mentally, so I wanted to capture that feeling of freedom and peace in this song.”

‘Healing in a Parking Lot’ is the fifth single from Sarah Barrios this year. These singles together showcase an incredible breadth of musical styles; from the delicate piano ballad “Reality” to the pop-punk sensibility of “Talk!TalkTalk!” and the driving, lighthearted danceable “Messy”. The through line between these diverse sounds is Sarah’s powerful and emotive voice paired with touching lyrical themes around mental health and empowerment.

Sarah, a Connecticut native now based in Los Angeles, has made waves in the music industry with her heartfelt lyrics and emotive vocals. Her previous releases, such as “Thank God You Introduced Me to Your Sister”, “Have We Met Before (with Eric Nam)”, and the aforementioned “Reality” showcase her unique blend of pop, indie, and alternative sounds, earning her a loyal fan base and critical acclaim from the likes of Teen Vogue, iHeartRadio, American Songwriter, and Atwood Magazine.

Sarah Barrios is a breath of fresh air with her unapologetically sweet voice, infectious melodies, and playful pop musicality. A proud reading and fantasy enthusiast, her approach is akin to that of writing a novel. Weaving together stories with raw human emotion, Sarah wins her audience at first listen with a textured experience of imagery and colour. Influenced by an intelligently diverse spectrum ranging from Jane Austen to Sci-Fi books, The Beatles and Fleetwood Mac to Jon Bellion and Paramore, Sarah’s music evokes both nostalgia and anticipation for the future.

After years of songwriting with the likes of Zara Larsson, Alec Benjamin, Why Don’t We, Rita Ora, accruing over 80 million streams and collecting a nomination for TikTok Songwriter of the Year at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Sarah is set to expand her horizons and her growing fanbase in Asia. She has previously collaborated with global superstar Eric Nam for hit song “Have We Met Before” and Filipino pop artist Syd Hartha on the reflective number “All My Sins”.