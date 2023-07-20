scorecardresearch
Sumbul Touqeer Khan flaunts her hotness in off shoulder pink dress on the premiere night of her new song ‘Saazishen’

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been all over the news of late ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 16.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been all over the news of late ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 16. She became a household name with an innocent and sweet personality in her show Imlie and Bigg Boss 16 just added to her popularity. And ever since BB16 ended, fans have been eagerly waiting for Sumbul’s next project.

Titled as Sazishen, the song will mark Sumbul’s first collaboration with Sumedh Mudgalkar and it will be releasing today. Interestingly, Sumbul and Sumedh had a grand launch party for their song last evening.

Sumbul was seen wearing off shoulder pink dress for the premiere night of her new song. Sumedh was seen wearing a green blazer suit. Shiv Thakare also joined her launch party as he is a good friend of her since BB16 days.

