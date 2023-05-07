scorecardresearch
Take a walk down memory lane with Manan Bhardwaj’s ‘Back to College’ featuring Meiyang Chang & Vishal Pandey! Song out now!

Known for his penchant for romantic and heartbreak songs, Manan Bhardwaj this time around attempts something novel with his latest single ‘Back to College’.

By Editorial Desk
Known for his penchant for romantic and heartbreak songs, Manan Bhardwaj this time around attempts something novel with his latest single ‘Back to College’. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the track explores the bond of friendship and takes you down memory lane back to your college days.

Composed, penned and sung by Manan, the track promises to be as heart touching as the artist’s previous hits and features Manan alongside Meiyang Chang and Vishal Pandey. The music video directed by Savio Sandhu rewinds to the dorm room fun, classroom days, late night movies with a bitter-sweet ending that will leave you teary-eyed.

Talking about the song, says Manan Bhardwaj, “Back to College is an extremely special track. While it’s not a love song or a heart break song, it’s definitely heart touching and emotional. We hope to have captured the camaraderie that Meiyang, Vishal and I shared while shooting this song in our bond onscreen.”

Says Meiyang Chang, “This track takes you back to your college days and gives you that nostalgic feeling. I personally felt like I was revisiting those good old days while filming this track and I hope audiences enjoy it.”

Adds Vishal Pandey, “Though Back to College is a song about friendship and brotherhood, it’s also about emotions, attachment and highlights love of a different kind.”

Says director Savio Sandhu, “We went back to college quite literally for this track. You will see Manan, Meiyang and Vishal in different avatars, where they are first young, energetic and fun as college students and then in adult and mature roles… They have all performed brilliantly and showcased their versatility as artists.”

Manan Bhardwaj’s Back to College is produced by T-Series. Featuring Manan, Meiyang Chang, Vishal Pandey and directed by Savio Sandhu, the music video is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

