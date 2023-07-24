scorecardresearch
Taylor Swift laughs while performing song about forgiving Kanye West

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 24 (IANS) Singer Taylor Swift couldn’t help but laugh about her feud with Kanye West while performing a song about forgiving the rapper during Eras Tour.

During the Seattle stop of her Eras tour, Swift performed her song ‘This is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things’, which is widely believed to be about her beef with West and then wife Kim Kardashian, reports Fox News.

After singing the line, “Here’s to you, cuz forgiveness is a nice thing to do,” the 33-year-old let out a hearty laugh as the crowd cheered along.

She paused to recover and said, “I can’t even say it with a straight face,” before launching into the final chorus of the song.

Swift laughing and saying the “I can’t even say it with a straight face” line are both featured on the original recording of the song, from her 2017 ‘Reputation’ album, which came on the heels of a fresh dust up in her feud with West.

In 2016 West released his track, ‘Famous’, in which Kanye made the ‘Shake It Off’ singer famous and referred to her as “that b–ch” in the lyrics.

West claimed he had Swift’s permission to mention her in the song, which she denied.

Then Kardashian, married to West at the time, released a recording of the conversation in which she apparently does ok the lyrics, and called the singer a “snake” on social media.

During her ‘Reputation’ release and tour, Swift embraced the snake label and used snakes in her tour and promotional imagery.

The feud goes back even further, to 2009, when West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech for best video by a female artist at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Swift and West seemed to have settled things before he released ‘Famous’, reigniting the issue for a time.

In 2020, both artists released albums on the same day, ‘Folklore’ for Swift and ‘Donda’ for West, but it didn’t seem to spark any new issues between them.

Earlier that same year, an unknown source put up the alleged full recorded phone call, which appeared to vindicate Swift’s version of events.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
