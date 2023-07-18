scorecardresearch
Vishal Mishra’s first song with T-Series ‘Hanuman Ki Bhujayien’ is a melodious devotional track

T-Series, a pioneer in the devotional music space, has released their latest devotional track, "Hanuman Ki Bhujayien."

By Pooja Tiwari
T-Series, a pioneer in the devotional music space, has released their latest devotional track, “Hanuman Ki Bhujayien.” Sung by the talented Vishal Mishra, composed by Payal Dev, and penned by lyricist Manoj Muntashir, this soul-stirring song aims to captivate audiences with its enchanting melodies and profound message.

“Hanuman Ki Bhujayien” is a divine offering marking the soulful singer’s first ever single with T-Series. After his superhit love and heartbreak anthems, this one also marks to be his first devotional song that seeks to invoke feelings of power, courage, stability, and immense peace in the hearts of listeners. The music video, directed by the talented Lovesh Nagar, takes audiences on a heart-touching narrative of love and sacrifice.

Vishal Mishra, the voice behind this captivating song shares his thoughts saying, “Hanuman Ki Bhujayien holds a special place in my heart. It is an honor to lend my voice to such a devotional track that exudes positivity and spirituality. I hope that this song touches the souls of listeners and instills in them a sense of strength and tranquility.”

Speaking about her experience, Payal Dev expresses, “Working on this devotional song was a spiritual journey for me. I aimed to create a melodic landscape that would transport listeners to a realm of divinity.”

Manoj Muntashir shares, “Hanuman Ji is an epitome of strength, courage, and devotion, and it was my endeavor to capture these qualities in the verses. I believe this song will strike a chord with audiences and leave an indelible mark on their hearts.”

With its powerful vocals, mesmerizing music, and heartfelt storytelling, this devotional song is poised to become a cherished addition to the repertoire of soulful music.

T-Series’ Hanuman Ki Bhujayein is now available on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

