Vivin Sachdeva: OTT films is another opportunity for good music

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about many changes in our lives, including the way we consume entertainment. With movie theatres shut down for months, people turned to streaming services to watch their favourite movies and shows. The rise of OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and others, has played a significant role in the increased consumption of OTT films and web-series in India.

T-Series, one of the world’s largest record label and one of India’s premier film studios has been committed to entertaining audiences through the pandemic by working on content both for theatrical and OTT release.

Vivin Sachdeva, music supervisor at T-Series, believes that this newly created OTT film and web-series space is just another opportunity for good music to stand out.

Vivin says, “Songs form an integral part of the story telling process in Indian films. Since films now have a new release outlet in the form of these platforms that have worldwide subscribers, the music presents itself to wider audiences. Moreover, since OTT films are less harshly critiqued on the Friday of release, their music campaigns sustain for longer and hence give more chances for a good song to find its audience. The recent songs of OTT soundtracks that went viral on reels are proof.”