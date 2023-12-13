Two decades in the making! Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’

Brace yourselves for a cosmic adventure two decades in the making! Zack Snyder’s brainchild, ‘Rebel Moon’, began as a bold college pitch – a space-faring twist on the classic ‘Dirty Dozen’. From those college days, the idea evolved, becoming a daring, two-part saga with roots in Snyder’s unwavering ambition. Mirroring this spirit, the decision to shoot two films back-to-back and include an extended cut showcases the film’s essence.

Snyder’s signature touch is evident in Rebel Moon’s core – an assembly of unlikely rebels, an underdog narrative, and the ageless clash between good and evil. Drawing inspiration from iconic franchises like ‘Star Wars’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’, Snyder transforms myth into a unique narrative subset.

Talking about his inspiration, Snyder added, “The most inspiring thing about those projects for me is the sheer ambition and the vision necessary to take something so mythological and turn it into a cinematic experience. How do you start with a blank piece of paper and have that end up being The Lord of the Rings? It’s the way that the mythology is transported to the screen, the mechanism, that has always been inspiring to me. So to have an idea for this bespoke mythology, and to have these other large-scale stories that have gone before us – I can’t imagine beginning or building this world without them.”

Speaking on how Rebel Moon has evolved from an idea in college to a full fledged film, Zack Snyder said, “Incarnations of the script have existed probably for 20 years, but the idea for it goes back even further. It’s the spirit of Rebel Moon, it’s always been there and I think that’s why this story has stuck around for so long.”

The two-part epic extends beyond cosmic spectacle, delving into the heart of rebellion. As the world eagerly anticipates this cinematic milestone, “Rebel Moon” stands tall—a testament to Zack Snyder’s enduring commitment to storytelling and an interstellar journey that was decades in the making.

Watch Rebel Moon, a classic Zack Snyder space opera, exclusively on Netflix from 22nd December 2023