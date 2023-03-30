scorecardresearch
5 reasons to watch Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight on Disney+ Hotstar on the series’ 1st anniversary! available on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam

By Glamsham Editorial
Moon Knight - Disney+ Hotstar

Marvel Studios has brought to audiences some fantastic series over the last year. One of the absolute standouts was Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, which enthralled its fans with action-packed, mind-bending, globetrotting drama. The series, available on Disney+ Hotstar in India, took viewers on a journey of mystery, secrets and chaos, pushing the boundaries of the MCU storytelling with its darker, mature themes. As the title completes its first anniversary on March 30th, take a look at these five aspects of the edgy Marvel Studios series that will be sure to compel you to watch the series and join in on the fun!

Cultural references done right!

The series is laden with Egyptian mythology and iconography, making it an interesting blend of symbolism and action. The story is rich, complex and all the better for its cultural background, which is one of the reasons the show is a must-watch.

Moon Knight - Cultural References Done Right!

Incredible performances by star cast

Moon Knight was directed by Mohamed Diab and filmmaking duo Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead and starred Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy and others. Each one did an impeccable job with the series, creating an iconic show you shouldn’t miss out on.

Incredible Performances By Star Cast

Unique protagonist

Diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, Steven Grant is a mild-mannered gift shop employee who shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. Moon Knight, a vigilante for the Egyptian God of Vengeance, Khonshu, is Marc Spector’s alter-ego. Steven/Marc makes a unique protagonist for this Marvel Studios series, navigating complex identities while dealing with their numerous enemies.

Stays true to origin

Written by Dough Moench and illustrated by Don Perlin, the character of Moon Knight first appeared in Marvel Comics in August 1975 in Werewolf by Night #32. The character in the Marvel Studios series has stayed true to his origin, keeping his essence for the core Marvel fans.

Moon Knight - Stays True To Origin

Thoughtful and inspirational costuming

Each outfit in Moon Knight is carefully thought out, packing symbolism in each feature. For example, Arthur Harrow, the antagonist, sports a look that takes notes from the robes of a cult leader and Egyptian mythology, speaking to what his character is all about.

Moon Knight - Thoughtful And Inspirational Costuming
