‘Adhura’ trailer packs a punch with supernatural occurrences, possession and dark secrets

The trailer of the upcoming streaming series, ‘Adhura’ takes the viewers on a journey revolving around a prestigious boarding school in Ooty. The spine-chilling narrative is set in two timelines – 2022 and 2007 and presents secrets, disappearances, and eerie occurrences.

The series stars Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, and Aru Krishansh Verma as high school friends alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora and Rahul Dev playing pivotal roles.

The recently released trailer establishes the connection between a guilt-ridden alumnus Adhiraj (Ishwak Singh) and a troubled student Vedant (Shrenik Arora), blurring the lines between the past and present. As the shocking truth threatens to unravel, the batch of 2007 is forced to confront their inner demons, as the school’s core is threatened.

“As an actor, I found it extremely interesting to explore the life of a person who is seemingly in complete control… only to realise, as the story unfolds, that no one is free from their inner demons. That’s why I was thrilled that a character like Supriya came my way,” said Rasika Dugal. “As a student counsellor in a boarding school, Supriya has a complex and captivating journey in which she finds herself torn between her need to nurture and a terrifying past that she cannot seem to leave behind.”

“‘Adhura’ explores the delicate balance between human compassion and the unknown forces that lurk within. I’m glad to be back on Prime Video with a new genre and I am hoping audiences will resonate with the humanness of this story while enjoying the spookiness if it all”, she added.

Produced by Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, the series will stream on Prime Video from July 7.