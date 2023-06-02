scorecardresearch
Adrija Sinha of 'Sirf Ek Bandaa..': 'Faith is good, but blind faith is not'

Adrija Sinha, who has essayed the role of Nu - the victim/survivor in the recently released Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', has shared her opinion on the concept of Godmen.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Adrija Sinha, who has essayed the role of Nu – the victim/survivor in the recently released Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, has shared her opinion on the concept of Godmen.

She has said that while faith is something one should have, blind faith beyond an extent is not good.

Talking about the same, the actress said: “I think we believe in those people who show us a glimmer of humanity, who help us in time of crisis, who serve us through their deeds and actions and Godmen are supposed to be the ones who carry humanitarian values everywhere they go and who enlighten people with their knowledge and teachings.”

She added: “I think while faith is good, blind faith to an extent that you surpass your conscience and forget being practical is not good. Godmen who make so many people’s decisions and influence their thinking must be accountable for what they speak and do, and people should also think twice before investing themselves blindly into anything.”

Working on her character did take an emotional toll on her but, to focus on her part, she would cut off from the external world to give justice to her character of a survivor.

She said: “Before the scenes would start, I would try to disconnect from the exterior noise, focus on my narrative and try to deliver my best but as soon as my scenes were done, surprisingly I wouldn’t think about Nu and her pain anymore. A lot of this can be credited to my parents, my wonderful support system. Apoorva sir, and Suparn sir never pressured me to do something I didn’t want to do and just let me be me while being Nu.”

When asked what message she would like to give to young girls, the actress said: “The message I would like to give young girls of my age is that if someone does something wrong to you, then raise your voice. Every voice has a right to be heard and you are special and unique in your own way so don’t compromise or settle for less than what you deserve and make everyone proud.”

The film is available to stream on ZEE5.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
