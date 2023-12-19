Wednesday, December 20, 2023
OTTNews

Adult animated comedy series ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy’ from creator Cirocco Dunlap first look

Stephanie Hsu joins the cast of the adult animated comedy series 'The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy' from creator Cirocco Dunlap on Prime Video

By Editorial Desk
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy | Prime Video | Still

Prime Video announced the premiere date and revealed the series first-look images for ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy’ (previously announced as The Hospital). All eight episodes of the adult animated sci-fi comedy from Emmy Award winning creator Cirocco Dunlap, and Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Natasha Lyonne’s Animal Pictures, will debut on February 23, 2024. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, with animation by Titmouse Studios, the series, which has a two-season order, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) has joined the cast as a series regular, alongside previously announced cast members Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, Keke Palmer, Kieran Culkin, and Sam Smith.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy follows Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak – aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons – as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs. In Season One, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement.

Cirocco Dunlap also serves as show-runner, writer, and executive producer along with EPs Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Natasha Lyonne for Animal Pictures. Shauna McGarry, Shannon Prynoski, Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina from Titmouse will executive produce. Artist and animator Robin Eisenberg will co-produce and serve as production designer.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
