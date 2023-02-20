scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Akashdeep Sabir: My weight doesn’t really dent my confidence

Actor-producer Akashdeep Sabir says that while body building might be a priority for younger actors, he believes that staying fit works for him.

By Glamsham Editorial
Akashdeep Sabir: My weight doesn’t really dent my confidence

Actor-producer Akashdeep Sabir says that while body building might be a priority for younger actors, he believes that staying fit works for him. The actor says that it all depends on the kind of roles you are being offered.

“Depends on your age group. If you are saying this about me, then it doesn’t matter because after you are 50, it’s a rare chance that we will be offered hero roles. For the characters we play, a belly is not all that bad. Health wise, one can always stay fit so I would not propagate a belly, but it certainly doesn’t dent my confidence,” he says.

With so many shows and movies on body shaming, it has reduced. However, Akashdeep says that people must concentrate on their health as well. “See it’s easy to comment, but we don’t really know everyone’s reasons. Some have had to take steroids for health emergencies and weight gain is a side effect. Some have other medical reasons like thyroid, etc. But putting in more than required weight has its health hazards. Body shaming is being highlighted in cinema and OTT today so it has helped. But a little bit of weight loss can also help,” he says.

He adds, “However, we must not decide about associating with people based on their appearance. And judging people on their appearance is on its way out. It will take time but it’s moving in the right direction.”

There is more pressure to look good on celebrities, as they are part of the glamour industry. However, Akashdeep dares to stand apart. “I prefer being natural and, yes, when I see stars all dressed up even while going to the gym or shopping, it does look odd and filmy. I’ve travelled a lot and have seen Hollywood stars arrive at studios self-driving, parking, pulling out their bag, carrying it inside with no assistants around. And I’m talking of huge stars. Here bodyguards are common for actors and politicians but yes, it’s an eyesore,” he says.

Previous article
Champions League: No Kroos or Tchouameni for Real Madrid at Anfield
Next article
How can one relive the epic saga of ‘The Mandalorian’
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

News

Off to the Oscars, actor Ram Charan spotted barefoot at airport

Sports

Lack of access and opportunities is what kills a young sportsperson's dreams: Virat Kohli

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US