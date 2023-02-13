scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur feature on the cover of John le Carré’s international bestseller ‘The Night Manager’

Anil Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur have now featured on the cover of the new edition of British-Irish author John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager'

By Glamsham Editorial
Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur feature on the cover of John le Carré's international bestseller 'The Night Manager'
Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur on the cover of John le Carré's The Night Manager

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur have featured on the cover of the new edition of British-Irish author John le Carre’s novel ‘The Night Manager’, on which their upcoming eponymous streaming show is based. This is the first time ever that an Indian show has featured on an international bestseller.

Reacting to the news, Anil Kapoor said, “To be featured on the cover of a bestselling novel, this has to be one of the most incredibly memorable moments of my acting career. When you’ve been in the industry for as long as I have, it’s easy to think that you’ve seen everything, but I could not have imagined something like this even in my wildest dreams. So grateful and humbled by this honour!”

Anil’s fellow actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who plays the titular character in the series, also shared, “‘The Night Manager’ has been a very special project for me. I’m a huge fan of the book and for our poster to make it to the cover of the book it’s based on, we couldn’t have asked for more! It’s wonderful validation for all the work the whole team has put in.”

The series is wrapped in lavish drama, picturesque sights and also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

Nick, Stephen and Simon Cornwell, sons of the author, said “Our father John le Carre was hugely excited by the Indian adaptation of ‘The Night Manager’. Even though sadly he did not live to see the finished show, we know he would have been thrilled by this breath-taking adaptation brilliantly helmed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose and the brilliant performances of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome, Sobhita Dhulipala and the whole cast.”

They further mentioned, “It’s a gripping and much-loved book and it’s wonderful to see it taking on new life in this way. Moments like these prove how well the story has travelled, and how it has echoed across the globe. And it’s incredibly exciting to see two of Bollywood’s greatest actors, Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, on the cover of the book.”

Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghose, and will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17.

Previous article
Bhuvan Bam releases new song from 'Taaza Khabar' in collaboration with his old pals
Next article
Days after Burt Bacharach's death, his 'You Can Have Her' with Elvis Costello is out
This May Also Interest You
Technology

'It is disturbing': SC on Chief Justices of HCs not allowing virtual hearing

News

Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic arrive with son in Udaipur for Valentine's Day wedding

News

'Lag Ja Gale' actor Namik Paul quit journalism to pursue acting

News

Papon's 'Duti Nayan' marks reunion with Sarat after 23 years

Health & Lifestyle

Faiz Ahmed Faiz: Revolutionary in verse and deed; romantic at heart

News

Mani Ratnam releases 'Ponniyin Selvan' writer Kalki's Tamil biography

News

Erica Fernandes had gala time shooting 'Ishq Hua' in Chandigarh

News

Sunny Hinduja shares special bond with Kartik Aaryan as both are ‘disruptive outsiders’

News

Zia Mohyeddin, British-Pakistani actor last seen in 'Immaculate Conception', dies at 91

News

Painter Lalita Lajmi, who played cameo in 'Taare Zameen Par', passes away

News

Babul Supriyo hospitalised after complaining of chest pain

Technology

'Aiyyo!', says PM Modi after meeting Insta influencer behind viral layoff video

Technology

Indian-American judge slaps $1 mn fine on Facebook

Technology

India talking with G20 nations to build norms for regulating crypto mining: Finance Minister

News

PM all praise for Kannada pan-India superstars Yash, Rishab Shetty

News

Shakti Mohan, Himansh Kohli's 'Daayein Baayein' sets V-Day mood

News

Pranav Mohanlal's Malayalam movie 'Hridayam' set for V-Day re-release

News

After first Comic Con, Ishaan Khatter realises what all he has been missing

News

Leslie Grace looks back at junking of 'Batgirl', questions studio's move

Technology

Why iPhone 14 Pro Max costs 3.7% more to make than iPhone 13 Pro Max

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US