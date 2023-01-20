scorecardresearch
Anil Kapoor starrer ‘The Night Manager’ to release on February 17

Clash of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur! The larger-than-life series ‘The Night Manager’ directed by Sandeep Modi releases on February 17, 2023

By Glamsham Editorial
Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapurin The Night Manager directed by Sandeep Modi

Two powerhouses, two different sides, one massive clash – witness loggerheads Shelly Rungta and Shantanu Sengupta get into the cinematic showdown of the year! Get ready to check-in as Disney+ Hotstar drops the trailer to the spiraling world of revenge, deception and revelation, the much-awaited spy thriller Hotstar Specials’ The Night Manager. A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carré’s novel “The Night Manager” series created and directed by Sandeep Modi and director Priyanka Ghosh. Get ready to open the doors to a web of secrets and conspiracies with ‘The Night Manager’.

There is always more than what meets the eye, a thought that’ll compel you to dive further into the world of Shelly Rungta and Shaan. As the chase between the power-hungry philanthropist, Shelly and Shaan along with his companion from RAW Lipika (played by Tillotama Shome) begins, the latter aims to dismantle Shelly’s unholy alliance between the intelligence community and the secret arms trade along with Shelly’s partners in crime BJ (played by Saswata Chatterjee) and Jayu (played by Ravi Behl). Sobhita Dhulipala a.k.a. Kaveri plays the dynamic and charming girlfriend of Shelly Rungta.

The series is wrapped in lavish drama, picturesque sights and features the eclectic talent including Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

Creator and Director Sandeep Modi, said, “The Night Manager is a perfect mixture of an intricately woven plot and a gripping thriller that will keep audiences at their edge of the seat. Actors like Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, the absolute best of the industry and remarkable technicians from around the world, have given their all to make our vision of the show come to life. A high-octane thriller, packaged with elements of drama, conspiracies and picturesque sights, The Night Manager traces the journey of Shaan, Shelly and their dynamics as they unfold with each episode. Moreover, collaborating with Disney+Hotstar has been an incredible experience and we hope to engage and entertain the audiences with this gripping story.”

Actor Anil Kapoor a.k.a Shelly Rungta, said, “Spy thrillers are all about the twists and revelations, with The Night Manager the audience will experience the unexpected. Shelly Rungta is the evil in plain sight, you can never anticipate what his next move is going to be or he is the man behind the menace. But the twist is that he meets his match and where the show goes from there will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.We are super excited to bring the series to global audience with Disney+ Hotstar.”

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, said, “When there’s revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters. As they say, still waters run deep, and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase. One can never tell what’s on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another. It’s been a great experience working with some of the finest talent of the Indian film industry, assembled by the dynamic team at Disney+ Hotstar.”

Inaugural edition of ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup moves into Super Sixes stage
Late captain Anuj Nayyar's mother recalls his last letter
