scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Anushka Kaushik on doing contrasting roles in 'Garmi', 'Patna Shukla'

Anushka Kaushik, who is known for her performance in projects like 'Ghar Waapsi', 'Thar', and 'Crash Course', shared her experience of working with director Tigmanshu Dhulia, how different are her roles in 'Garmi' and 'Patna Shukla' and her struggles in the entertainment industry.

By Agency News Desk
Anushka Kaushik on doing contrasting roles in 'Garmi', 'Patna Shukla'
Anushka Kaushik on doing contrasting roles in 'Garmi', 'Patna Shukla'

Anushka Kaushik, who is known for her performance in projects like ‘Ghar Waapsi’, ‘Thar’, and ‘Crash Course’, shared her experience of working with director Tigmanshu Dhulia, how different are her roles in ‘Garmi’ and ‘Patna Shukla’ and her struggles in the entertainment industry.

She said: “The special part about ‘Garmi’ is that this show not only talks about the fun and frolic side of hostel life, but also darker side of politics and how innocent lives get entangled in it, knowingly or unknowingly. Tigmanshu Dhulia sir is an institution and I feel, for every actor, it’s important to go through an experience of working with him. What I love about him is that even though each actor brings their own interpretations of a scene, the way he binds it all together is just amazing. Even when I didn’t have my scenes, I would sit with him just to observe his craft of doing that amalgamation.”

Anushka further added: “Also, whenever you ask him any question, he will stare you for three-four seconds which will make you question if you have asked something illogical. But after some time, he will answer it so logically and patiently that it will make you wonder if it was always that easy.”

On speaking about her back to back releases including, ‘Garmi’ and ‘Patna Shukla’, and how different are her characters in both of her projects, she told IANS: “They are both very different roles and even their set up is very different. ‘Garmi’ is set in Allahabad whereas ‘Patna Shukla’ is set in Patna. It is a huge mistake that people club UP-Bihar together. They are very different places in each and every term. “

“In ‘Patna Shukla’, my character is from a lower class strata which isn’t the case in ‘Garmi’, so the background of both the characters is very different. My character in ‘Garmi’ is very outspoken, on the face whereas in ‘Patna Shukla’ I play a girl who is put under a lot of pressure by society’s norms, but how she fights that and finds a voice of her own makes for a beautiful journey.”

For Anushka, her struggle in the industry was not only to establish herself, but she also had to convince herself to become an actress as she belongs to a family of doctors and engineers.

She shared: “Coming from Saharanpur, from a family where everyone is a doctor or an engineer, the first struggle was to convince myself. The industry looks so fancy from the outside, so you question whether you’d be able to fit in it, both professionally and personally. Will you be able to find peace in life? So, to first make yourself understood and then your parents was the first struggle.”

“Then to first move to Delhi and then to Mumbai was a struggle of its own. But fortunately, my journey has been quite good because the kind of people I have encountered in my life have been gems. And I can say proudly that the industry is a good and safe place for women if you are ready to take on the long journey and not succumb to any shortcuts,” she added.

Briefing about her upcoming projects, she concluded: “There is an anthology that I am doing for Netflix. I am a part of a second season of a project whose first one was a huge success. I can’t say more about it right now. Then I have Arbaaz Khan Productions’ ‘Patna Shukla’ and then there is another feature film that I have done for Maddock Films.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Ajinkya Rahane recalled to India Test squad for WTC final against Australia (ld)
Next article
Artist gives 'rural Rajasthani look' to Virat Kohli, video goes viral
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Super Cup: Odisha FC beat NorthEast United FC 3-1, set up final with Bengaluru FC

Sports

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer returns as Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field against Punjab Kings

Technology

YouTube TV rolls out 'major update' for Apple TV with improved picture quality

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu cryptically takes a dig at Telugu producer who said her career is ‘over’

Sports

'We are getting threats': Bajrang, Sakshi, other grapplers reach Jantar mantar to begin protest again

Sports

Prabath Jayasuriya rises to career-best 19th place in ICC Men's Test bowler rankings

Health & Lifestyle

Mass gatherings are Covid superspreaders: KGMU Experts

News

Jennifer Aniston is open for more 'Murder Mystery' films after sequel

Health & Lifestyle

UP records highest Covid spike in 10 months

News

Nusraat Faria: Indo-Bangla partnership crucial for Bengali cinema

Sports

Chefs de mission seminar held to update Hangzhou Asian Games preparations

News

Jay Bhanushali feels 'proud and jealous' of love pouring in for daughter Tara

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 154/7 depite Mayers's fifty

Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper Warner fined for slow-over rate against SRH

Sports

You'll only realise how much he's missed when he goes: Morgan on Dhoni

News

Sanam Puri and his band recreate the romantic song 'Kya Hua Tera Wada'

News

Ram Charan and wife's special Oscar video hits record views

News

Bollywood makes beeline for Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan's Eid party

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US