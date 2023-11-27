'Arzu' brings together 'Bridgerton' star Charithra Chandran and Lilly Singh

‘Bridgerton’ star Charithra Chandran will headline the cast of ‘Arzu’, a drama series based on the novel of the same name by Mumbai-based Riva Razdan, according to an exclusive report run by ‘Variety’.

Geetika Lizardi, whose writing credits include ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Mira, Royal Detective’ and ‘Outsourced’, will write the series and also serve as showrunner.

The project comes out of the first-look deal between Fifth Season-backed Blink49 Studios and Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions.

‘Arzu’ follows a brilliant, young heiress who escapes scandal in Mumbai and lands in New York City. But while training to enter into glamorous Manhattan high society, Arzu risks throwing it all away for the adventure of living life on her own terms, reports ‘Variety’.

“I am delighted to be part of a show that is full of glamour, romance and drama, and fearlessly touches on societal issues,” Chandran said, adding: “Excited for the world to see it.”

Lilly Singh added: “‘Arzu’ is an inspiring story about a woman who rejects societal norms in favour of her own passions and pursuits. It’s sexy, surprising and subverts the limited South Asian stereotypes we’ve grown all too accustomed to seeing