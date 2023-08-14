scorecardresearch
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing ‘Roots’

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and her love for storytelling is well witnessed in the kind of beautiful films she creates.Ashwiny launched an initiative titled 'Roots'

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari cherishes the art of storytelling by announcing 'Roots'
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari _ pic courtesy instagram

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and her love for storytelling is well witnessed in the kind of beautiful films she creates. She is the mind behind amazing films like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Faadu, and Bawaal just to name a few. Now, to take her passion and admiration for storytelling a notch higher, Ashwiny broke a big announcement of launching an initiative titled ‘Roots’ under her and Nitesh Tiwari’s banner Earthsky Pictures.

‘Roots’ is an initiative through which the director will bring the stories of the human narrative of art & its form. There are a series of stories that will be released for the audience through social media and YouTube channels. The director has shared the first story called Threads of Dream, on social media and further jotted down the following caption:

“Growing up I was always inclined towards the art. I wanted to become an artist specialising in mix media art. Wanted to go to NID and then do my masters and Phd in anthropology and design. But life had other plans. There were dreams I carried along with me in my head. Cause the means to accomplish them were silent. In Dec 2022 as I was embracing my self in the calling of the forest. It spoke to me about my purpose. In the new year, I wanted to fulfil this Dream which was deep rooted in my heart for 20 years. On the eve of our India Independence day @roots_earthsky is an ode to my mother, aunt and everyone whose interest in arts & craft have added value in their own little way. For every human narratives of art & its form who is rooted in their design and needs to be celebrated.

Thankyou to every one who have shared love for this initiative during the process of making it happen and wanting to contribute their time to make #Rootsbyearthsky a cherished dream for telling stories that matter.”

Apart from this, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has an interesting lineup of films with ‘Bas Karo Aunty’ and she is also working on some big-scale film.

Pic. Source
0
