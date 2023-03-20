scorecardresearch
Atul Kulkarni on how four generations manage differences under one roof

Atul Kulkarni, who is receiving accolades for 'Happy Family', has said that the series brings out the generational differences in a humorous way.

By News Bureau

Actor Atul Kulkarni, who is receiving accolades for his work in the recently released streaming series ‘Happy Family: Conditions Apply’, has said that the series brings out the generational differences in a humorous way.

In the series, Atul plays the role of Ramesh Dholakia, a responsible son of Mansukhlal and Hemlata Dholakia, who is always looking out for everyone’s best interests.

The actor said, “I always look forward to working with the new generation of actors, writers, directors and technicians. And I just loved that part of my time on the sets of ‘Happy Family’. The new generation is very empowered today. Information and freedom has given them a lot of confidence. And that’s a great thing. They respect people for who they are, more than just for their age. That’s why I always say that they have an equality complex.”

The series introduces the audience to a family of four generations living under one roof, and despite having different opinions, they somehow manage to stick together and share a thick support system.

He further mentioned, “They are more vocal about the things they like and dislike. This is something which lacks in people from my time but Gen Z has that spirit where they don’t give up or let others tear them down. There is so much that we can learn from the youth. ‘Happy Family: Conditions Apply’ brings the differences in the generations in a very fun manner.”

‘Happy Family: Conditions Apply’ is written by Aatish Kapadia, and also features Swati Das, Atul Kumar, Kariuki Margaret Wanjiku, Paresh Ganatra, Pranoti Pradhan, Samar Vermani and Neha Julka in pivotal roles.

The series is streaming currently on Prime Video.

