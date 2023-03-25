scorecardresearch
Avinash-Vishwajeet's song to showcase great Indian wedding in 'Murder Mystery 2'

Avinash-Vishwajeet have composed a fresh Punjabi dance number to showcase a great Indian wedding for 'Murder Mystery 2'

By News Bureau
Music composer duo Avinash-Vishwajeet have composed a fresh Punjabi dance number to showcase a great Indian wedding for ‘Murder Mystery 2’ starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.

The song ‘King Di Wedding Hai’, has been crooned by Farhad Bhiwandiwala. The composer duo will be attending the March 30 preview in Paris.

Talking about the project, Avinash said, “We have been working on Indian music across languages for over 25 years including songs with Tina Turner. But this was an amazing experience. Getting Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston to dance to our music was an experience of a lifetime. We enjoyed every moment.”

Recollecting how the song pitch turned out for the film, Vishwajeet said, “We made the song and they told her it has a Disney-like feel. We felt nice. Upon further conversation, we realised they mean goody goody and lovey dovey by Disney-feel, and they wanted quite the opposite. So we worked on a tube that suits the mood. This song is a turning point in the film and the mood needed to reflect that. We had an amazing time.”

‘Murder Mystery 2’ has been directed by Jeremy Garelick, who has written ‘The Hangover’ as well as directed and produced ‘The Break Up’. The screenplay has been written by James Vanderbilt, who is known for writing films like ‘Zodiac’, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ and its sequel, ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’. He also co-wrote and produced ‘Scream’ and its sequel.

‘Murder Mystery 2’ will drop on Netflix on March 31.

