scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Bawaal: Relationships go through an ‘Auschwitz’ to realize its importance

Quite a lot of controversy has been generated about use of the word 'Auschwitz' in 'Bawaal', but it has been used metaphorically as a sort of concentration camp

By Nalin Rai
Bawaal: Relationships go through an 'Auschwitz' to realize its importance
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in Bawaal _ pic courtesy yt

Married life is a razor’s walk and in the modern times it demands more understanding, more give-and-take and the male ego has to be more condescending in the initial stages to allow the relationship to grow.

To maintain a façade and to then to have a reality check and reform subsequently is the core edifice of Nitesh Tiwari directed and Sajid Nadiadwala produced BAWAAL. After a long time a film has tried to position a malice of the society-epilepsy, more so if a woman is the sufferer of the infliction.

Watching the movie I was reminded of the same story which I witnessed while I was studying, A relative’s wife suffered from epilepsy, though she was a post graduate, of her times. The husband never tried to be by her side, and she was kicked out. Fortunately she got a new partner who understood her predicament and the lady in question became a teacher herself.

BAWAAL has obliquely tried to portray it in a sensitive manner and factoring in the changing times, the girl in question-Janhvi Kapoor, is bold and confident enough to share it with her future husband under the self-belief that a new relationship should not be based on false premises.

Varun Dhawan, enacts a typical youth of present times from the Hindi heartland, pampered by sidekicks to presume that he is a numero Uno. Seldom does it happen that characters like these are provided with a reality check, but through the cinematic visualization that BAWAAL has portrayed, one hopes that the ivory towers in which male of the variety of present times live, would be shattered to pieces.

Husband-wife duo of Tiwaris (Nitesh and Ashwiny Aiyer) have been trying to contextualize education through their cinematic journey first through CHICHORE and now through BAWAAL. BAWAAL underlines the premise that learning by rote should be interspersed with visual depictions that facilitates in better understanding of the subject as the World War II narrative has been built up in the film.

It is for the first time perhaps that through a film from the world of Hindi cinema a cinematic portrayal of an important historical event has been put before the audience and one only hopes that one would be able to see more such historical milestones being woven into the cinematic scripts in future.

Quite a lot of controversy has been generated about use of the word ‘Auschwitz‘ in the film, but it has been used metaphorically as a sort of concentration camp that was created mentally for the character of Janhvi Kapoor by her husband Varun Dhawan and it need not be linked with the original Auschwitz. It indeed was a mental concentration camp that Jahnhvi Kapoor was portrayed enduring.

While Varun Dhawan continues to aspire to position himself as the new Govinda- a dialogue in the film cheekily underlining the same, and also through his attires as the film moves to different locations in Europe, Janhvi Kapoor has given a competent performance.

The title is apt as it dabbles between BAWAAL at the home front as also the BAWAAL created by Varun Dhawan in the school on account of the facade of being a teacher that he has created who is always on a ego trip.

Now that the government of Japan has requested for BAWAAL to be dubbed in Japanese as well, under the presumption that there is a reference to World War II in a Hindi cinema, it would be interesting to watch out whether Varun Dhawan would be able to create a fan following for himself in Land of the Rising Sun as well.

Nalin Rai
Nalin Rai
Nalin Rai aka Enkayaar is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on nalinrai@gmail.com
Previous article
Gothia Cup: Minerva Academy make history by winning boys' U-13 title
Next article
Women's Football World Cup: Sweden, Netherlands record wins; France held by Jamaica (round-up)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Women's Football World Cup: Sweden, Netherlands record wins; France held by Jamaica (round-up)

Sports

Gothia Cup: Minerva Academy make history by winning boys' U-13 title

News

DC to roll out new 'Watchmen' animated movie in 2024

News

Amit Trivedi calls Melbourne Convention Exhibition Centre gig 'electrifying'

Sports

2nd Test: Siraj picks five-fer as India take a 183-run lead after bowling out West Indies for 255

News

James Cameron: AI-generated scripts lack emotion, no interest in them

News

Cher announces business venture away from music industry

Sports

Korea Open: Satwik-Chirag happy with third title of season, want to continue with the momentum

News

Cillian Murphy says his sex scenes with Florence Pugh in 'Oppenheimer' are 'perfect'

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Men’s Trap Team wins silver on penultimate day of Junior World Championships

Health & Lifestyle

Parents' psychiatric diagnosis rises risk of premature birth: Study

News

Voice actors raise strong concerns about overuse of artificial intelligence at Comic Con

News

Shubhangi Atre wants her kids to cultivate their individuality

News

Anupam Kher meets Mohan Agashe, talks about friendship that has stood test of time

Technology

Apple may not launch iPhone SE 4 in 2024: Report

News

Devdutt Pattanaik questions Oppenheimer’s understanding of Gita

Sports

Ashes 2023: Cruel if England don't get the opportunity to win Test, says Michael Atherton

Review

Movie Review | Oppenheimer | Christopher Nolan masterfully conveys Oppenheimer’s triumph & tragedy

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US