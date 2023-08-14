scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev performs on ‘Emosanal Atyachar’, ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’ with Falaq Naaz

Avinash Sachdeva put his best dancing foot forward as he shook his leg to songs like ‘Emosanal Atyachar’ and ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’.

By Agency News Desk
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev performs on 'Emosanal Atyachar', 'Main Tera Boyfriend' with Falaq Naaz
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev performs on 'Emosanal Atyachar', 'Main Tera Boyfriend' with Falaq Naaz

Avinash Sachdeva put his best dancing foot forward as he shook his leg to songs like ‘Emosanal Atyachar’ and ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’.

He also performed with Falaq Naaz. Earlier, Salman pulled Avinash’s leg as he teased him with Jiya and Falaq’s names.

As the winning draws closer, the JioCinema clocked 67 lac views at the time of filing of this report.

After the performance, Salman asked Elvish and Abhishek to pick their favourite artefacts, as Elvish picked up a black horse, Salman told him he too has a black stallion named Bajrangi. ‘Bigg Boss’ then called both Elvish and Abhishek out of the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on JioCinema.

Avinaaz
Bigg boss ott 2: avinash sachdev performs on 'emosanal atyachar', 'main tera boyfriend' with falaq naaz
10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Football: Barca coach Xavi lets rip at La Liga, referee after controversial opener
Next article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani pay tribute to Abhishek Malhan as he couldn’t perform
This May Also Interest You
News

'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' to present story of 2019 Balakot airstrikes

News

'BBOTT2': Elvish becomes 1st wildcard in 'Bigg Boss' history to win the show

News

Sanjay Dutt hurt on ‘Double iSmart’ sets, receives stitches on head

Sports

Football: Real Madrid confirms loan deal for Chelsea keeper Kepa

Sports

Golf: Top stars to tee off for inaugural Pro Championship in Chennai

News

Elvish Yadav wins the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani pay tribute to Abhishek Malhan as he couldn’t perform

Sports

Football: Barca coach Xavi lets rip at La Liga, referee after controversial opener

News

‘BBOTT2’: Manisha evicted, battle gets intense between Elvish, Abhishek

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan asks Jiya Shankar, ‘Tumhara aur Abhishek ka kuch chal raha hai kya’

Sports

National karting: Ishaan Madesh begins campaign in style; Peregrine Racing dominates

News

We should be known as Hindi film industry, not Bollywood: Sunny Deol

News

‘BBOTT2’: Bebika Dhurve bid adieu to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, Abhishek, Manisha, Elvish in top 3

Sports

Asian Championship medallist wrestler Seema Bisla banned for one year for 'whereabouts failure'

News

‘BBOTT2’: Krushna Abhishek brings house down with hilarious gig as ‘Jaggu Dada’

News

'BBOTT2': Pooja Bhatt gets evicted, calls Bebika her 'warrior princess'

News

‘BBOTT2’: Salman Khan sets floor on fire during grand finale

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Sisodia, Srijith lead Hubli Tigers to 7-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US