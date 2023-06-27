scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Bejoy Nambiar’s ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ release announced

'Sweet Kaaram Coffee' is a wholesome family watch about 3 women from different generations on an unforgettable joyride, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman

By Editorial Desk
Bejoy Nambiar's 'Sweet Kaaram Coffee' release announced
Bejoy Nambiar's Sweet Kaaram Coffee on Prime Video

Prime Video announced its much-awaited Tamil Original series, ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’, to premiere on 6 July, 2023. The eight-episode series beautifully encapsulates an unforgettable journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life, and discovering the sweet-and-fulfilling scent of self-reliance and self-discovery.

Created by Reshma Ghatala, the heartwarming series is directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman; and stars Lakshmi, Madhoo, and Santhy.

“At Prime Video, we realize and appreciate the value of every story, especially ones that have not been explored before. We are committed to be the home for women-led creators, artists, and narratives, while simultaneously catering to all our customers, with a variety of content options, across genres, languages, and geographies. Sweet Kaaram Coffee is our first family-audience-focused Tamil Original series, and it accentuates our regional content slate even further,” said, Aparna Purohit, head of content, Prime Video India.

“It is a heartwarming story of three women from different generations, who break convention to embark on a journey that empowers them to rediscover themselves, realize their worth, and rejuvenate the zest for living life on their own terms. We’re delighted to have partnered with Lion Tooth Studios to showcase such a lively series, and are confident that audiences all over the world will truly appreciate it.”

Creator Reshma Ghatala said, “Sweet Kaaram Coffee is a fresh, lighthearted, urban family drama that’s perfect for the entire family. It befittingly exemplifies the real life bonds between members of a family; the disagreements, the affection, the disappointments and the reconciliations, that make it evermore relatable and truly entertaining.”

“Journeying with women from three different generations, Sweet Kaaram Coffee showcases them breaking free of outdated expectations and evoke a more self-serving outlook, placing their happiness on the same pedestal as that of others. Directed so beautifully by Bejoy, Krishna, and Swathi, the spirited performances of Lakshmi maam, Madhoo ma’am and Santhy, as well as an incredible extended cast including Vamsi Krishna and Babu playing key roles, make the series a thoroughly enjoyable watch.”

“I believe we couldn’t have found a better partner than Prime Video to tell this story to not only the audiences in India, but globally in over 240 countries and territories.”

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
DeepMind's next AI system to eclipse OpenAI's ChatGPT
Next article
Study links Covid infection to chronic pain
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Study links Covid infection to chronic pain

Technology

DeepMind's next AI system to eclipse OpenAI's ChatGPT

Technology

Salesforce launches 'Starter' for MSME businesses in India

Fashion and Lifestyle

Akshay Oberoi undergoes shocking fitness transformation

Sports

Cricket World Cup 2023: Ahmedabad to host opener, India vs Pakistan on Oct 15 (Ld)

Fashion n Lifestyle

Abdu Rozik shares cute picture with Shehnaaz Gill

News

‘Dumb Money’ trailer out now

Technology

Databricks acquires generative AI platform MosaicML for about $1.3 bn

Technology

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip to power budget smartphones

Sports

As long as players are fit, Pakistan have chance of doing well in WC, says Wasim Akram

Technology

Launcher faces software glitch, loses another vehicle after lift off

Sports

Tamil Nadu Premier League: Ba11sy Trichy signs khiladix.com as title sponsor

Technology

Samsung to launch M34 5G with 6,000mAh battery on July 7

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar says ‘Mere babu ke saath soyegi mein aaj’ and Abhishek Malhan blushing

News

Karuna Pandey says her ‘Pushpa Impossible’ role has changed female representation

News

After ‘Ghungroo’, Hrithik and Vaani to ignite the stage in UK Tour ‘Stars On Fire’

Technology

India-US partnership to turbocharge innovation in emerging tech: Rajeev Chandrasekhar (IANS Interview)

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt feels Aaliya Siddiqui plays the victim card

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US