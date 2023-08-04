scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan becomes first finalist and beats Pooja Bhatt in ticket to finale task

Abhishek Malhan became the first finalist of Bigg Boss OTT 2 after he beat actress Pooja Bhatt in the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan becomes first finalist and beats Pooja Bhatt in ticket to finale task

YouTuber Abhishek Malhan became the first finalist of Bigg Boss OTT 2 after he beat actress Pooja Bhatt in the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show on Wednesday.

Pooja and Abhishek were given fruit baskets which they had to fill during the task. The fruits were delivered through three slides in the garden area whenever a cycle bell rang. The other contestants, excluding Pooja and Abhishek, had to grab these fruits and place them in the basket of the housemate they were supporting. Pooja and Abhishek had to protect their baskets and could not add fruits on their own.

The tension increased further when Abhishek age-shamed Avinash, implying that he lacked the intelligence to play the game properly despite being 36 years old. The comment made Pooja visibly upset, and she reminded Abhishek that he had previously apologised for age-shaming Avinash and should not have repeated such behaviour.

On completion of the task, it was clear that Abhishek emerged as the winner, having gathered the highest number of fruits in his basket. By acing the task, Abhishek not only secured his position as a finalist on Bigg Boss OTT 2 but also became the last captain of the house this season.

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc.
