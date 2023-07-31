Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan goes down on knees and puts a ring on Jiya Shankar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is coming closer to its grand finale, and fans are excited to know the winner of this season.

Comedienne Bharti Singh enters the Bigg Boss house to play a fun game with the contestants. Bharti gives different gifts to the contestants and asks them to give those gifts to the people who need them.

She then gives Jiya Shankar a ring and tells her to give it to the person she wants to be in a relationship with.

Jiya calls Abhishek Malhan while blushing, and he also blushes as he walks towards her. Abhishek goes down on one knee and puts a ring on Jiya Shankar’s finger, surprising everyone in the house.

The other contestants cheer and clap for them as they perform this task, and Bharti teases them playfully.