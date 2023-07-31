scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan goes down on knees and puts a ring on Jiya Shankar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is coming closer to its grand finale, and fans are excited to know the winner of this season.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Comedienne Bharti Singh enters the Bigg Boss house to play a fun game with the contestants. Bharti gives different gifts to the contestants and asks them to give those gifts to the people who need them.

She then gives Jiya Shankar a ring and tells her to give it to the person she wants to be in a relationship with.

Jiya calls Abhishek Malhan while blushing, and he also blushes as he walks towards her. Abhishek goes down on one knee and puts a ring on Jiya Shankar’s finger, surprising everyone in the house.

The other contestants cheer and clap for them as they perform this task, and Bharti teases them playfully.

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
