'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Avinash Sachdev recalls his struggling days, says he slept at stations

Avinash Sachdev gets emotional as he opened up on his early struggling days in Mumbai in the upcoming episode of reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’.

Actor Avinash Sachdev gets emotional as he opened up on his early struggling days in Mumbai in the upcoming episode of reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. In tonight’s episode, Abhishek Malhan decides to talk to Avinash about the fight they had over the ration distribution last week.

Audience will see Avinash getting emotional, and sharing what and how he has become the type of person he his.

Avinash shares that he was working with a courier delivery company earlier. He goes on to say: “I did not use any auto or taxi for the first two years in Mumbai. I only used to travel in train and bus, I have often slept on the stations.”

“I then lived in a shared PG and would split every bill that would come. In case I had to share an auto someday, I would only use it until the meter would reach a certain amount, I walked then. It has taken a lot to come here,” he shares.

Avinash is known for the shows like ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir’, ‘Chotti Bahu’, ‘Ayushman Bhava’, ‘Main Bhi Ardhangini’, among others.

There will be also a room of dilemma, as the last nomination task of the season will be set in the activity area, where contestants in pair have to select one name out of two given.

The choices will surely be tough, but will prove loyalty and friendship.

As the finale comes close, it will surely bring more twists and turns for the housemates, and guaranteed entertainment, drama and a lot of fun to the audience.

This week, the evicted contestant is Aashika Bhatia, who entered with Elvish Yadav as a wildcard.

Currently, the show has Elvish, Abhishek, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash and Pooja Bhatt present.

The show streams on JioCinemas.

