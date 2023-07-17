Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev yells at Elvish Yadav saying ‘Baap pe mat jaana’ after he calls him ‘Bewakoof ka baccha’

The two new entries Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 have completely changed the dynamics of the house.

Elvish has gotten into many fights with contestants eversince he made an entry in the show. The latest episode saw a verbal spat between Avinash Sachdev and Elvish Yadav. Things got worse when Elvish used some abusive words for Avinash.

In the kitchen, Elvish Yadav was seen discussing Bebika Dhurve’s life in Dubai while Avinash overheard and initiated an argument. Avinash became increasingly heated, while Elvish maintained a calm demeanor.

The housemates tried to calm down the two but Avinash passed a comment to Elvish. He said, “Gandh maat macha.” On the other hand, Elvish’s comment of “Bewakoof Ka Baccha” provoked Avinash further.