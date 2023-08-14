Bigg Boss OTT 2: Fans trend ‘HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale just started and fans are already voting for their favorite contestants. Fans have declared Abhishek Malhan as the winner. However, the wild card entrant Elvish Yadav is not far. He also received love and support from the audience.

Abhishek and Elvish are both top contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Fans started trending, ‘HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH’. Elvish’s entry in Bigg Boss was a like namak in the game as also said by fashionista Uorfi Javed.

Fans commented saying, “Soo much hate just bz #ElvishYadav is WILDCARD Don’t worry Now it’s the time to Show Just wait and watch u All guys will be in Under SYSTUUMMM now ElvishArmy #ElvishBBWinner HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH