Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Akanksha Puri gets nominated after discussing nomination

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, drama, and controversies. After Aaliya Siddiqui’s exit, Abhishek Malhan approached Akanksha Puri and Jiya Shankar, labeling them as “targets” due to their nominations. The trio engaged in a discussion about nominations and shared their observations about Pooja Bhatt’s dominance over others.

Abhishek mentioned how Pooja’s support has made Bebika Dhurve more arrogant and asserted that Pooja is strategically controlling five individuals in the house. He further expressed his opinion that Falaq Naazz, Cyrus Broacha, and Avinash Sachdev are weak contestants, and Akanksha Puri and Jiya Shankar agreed with him.

Abhishek also mentioned that Bebika would be thrown out of the house anytime. Jiya Shankar also added that if the audience support her and by god’s grace she would want to be in the house before Avinash Sachdev gets evicted.