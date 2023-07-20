Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar bites Abhishek Malhan’s hand and says, ‘Maine pyaar hothon se diya hain’

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is getting to see something new everyday. Sometimes the contestants get into an argument with each other and sometimes someone gets angry with someone. Jia Shankar and Abhishek Malhan’s friendship is growing in the house.

Fans are already calling them AbhiYa. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jia Shankar asks Abhishek Malhan whether he wants to be with her or not. On this, Abhishek said that he will answer this question the next day, but Jia asked to answer immediately.

Falak Naaz, who was sitting nearby, reacted after listening to both of them. He said that if Abhishek agrees to be with Jia, then what will he do with his girlfriend outside.

Jiya then bites Abhishek’s hand and says, ‘Maine pyaar hothon se diya hain’. Abhishek then teases Jia by joking that she can kiss him directly instead of biting him.