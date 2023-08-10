scorecardresearch
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar gets evicted ahead of finale

Just a few days left for the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' and an eviction took place which finally gave out who had made it to the Top 5.

Just a few days left for the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ and an eviction took place which finally gave out who had made it to the Top 5. Contestant Jiya Shankar was shown the exit in a mid-week elimination. Other contenders, who were up for eviction this week included Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, and Elvish Yadav. The trio was nominated after a task they performed earlier this week.

After Jiya bade adieu to her friends in the house in the latest episode, Bigg Boss also announced the Top 5 finalists for this season. Pooja Bhatt, Elvish, Manisha, Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve are now the final five.

In the latest episode, housemates were given the task where they found a large memory calendar placed in the garden area. Bebika flipped the pages, displaying memories of all housemates from the day the show premiered on June 17 to the present day.

After an emotional journey watching the calendar, a twist was announced.

As Bebika almost reached the last page, an announcement was made, and it was revealed that the evicted contestant’s picture would appear on the calendar’s final page.

Abhishek volunteered to turn the pages of the calendar. As he turned to the last page, everyone found out that it was Jiya Shankar who was set to leave the house.

Before leaving, Jiya thanked all the housemates and Bigg Boss for the journey she had in the competition.

