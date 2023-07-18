Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani says to Falaq Naaz ‘Humko kebab mein haddi nahi banna and wants to flirt with Avinash Sachdev

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani expresses her feelings for Avinash Sachdev. Post a task in the kitchen area, Manisha asks Falaq Naaz, “Have you fallen in love with Avinash?”

Falaq replied saying, “No, there is nothing as such. If there is something like that, I will say it. I will dance in joy and announce it. Dhol peetungi, nachungi, gaungi.”

Manisha shared, “So if there’s nothing like that, then since the past few days I have developed feelings for Avinash.

Avinash walks through and Manisha says, “I love you Avinash. I am having these feelings for you. Can I hug you?”

Avinash looks shocked and says, “Ever since I have grown my beard you have fallen for me? For positive vibes I am always there.” Manisha hugs him and requests for more and reacts, “Current lag gaya. I have hugged Habibi but never felt like this that’s why I feel Avinash is my real love.”

Later, Falaq discusses this with Bebika and says, “Manisha is going to flop her image.” Manisha on the other hand, discusses with Abhishek and Elvish and talks about confusing everyone with love angles. Abhishek adds, “Bigg Boss will become Love School.”