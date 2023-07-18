scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani says to Falaq Naaz ‘Humko kebab mein haddi nahi banna and wants to flirt with Avinash Sachdev

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani expresses her feelings for Avinash Sachdev. Post a task in the kitchen area, Manisha asks Falaq Naaz, “Have you fallen in love with Avinash?”

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani says to Falaq Naaz 'Humko kebab mein haddi nahi banna and wants to flirt with Avinash Sachdev
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani says to Falaq Naaz 'Humko kebab mein haddi nahi banna and wants to flirt with Avinash Sachdev

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani expresses her feelings for Avinash Sachdev. Post a task in the kitchen area, Manisha asks Falaq Naaz, “Have you fallen in love with Avinash?”

Falaq replied saying, “No, there is nothing as such. If there is something like that, I will say it. I will dance in joy and announce it. Dhol peetungi, nachungi, gaungi.”

Manisha shared, “So if there’s nothing like that, then since the past few days I have developed feelings for Avinash.

Avinash walks through and Manisha says, “I love you Avinash. I am having these feelings for you. Can I hug you?”

Avinash looks shocked and says, “Ever since I have grown my beard you have fallen for me? For positive vibes I am always there.” Manisha hugs him and requests for more and reacts, “Current lag gaya. I have hugged Habibi but never felt like this that’s why I feel Avinash is my real love.”

Later, Falaq discusses this with Bebika and says, “Manisha is going to flop her image.” Manisha on the other hand, discusses with Abhishek and Elvish and talks about confusing everyone with love angles. Abhishek adds, “Bigg Boss will become Love School.”

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Ranveer Singh says he and Karan Johar have 'Dilli ki aunty' within them
Next article
Childhood immunisation rebounds after Covid backslide: WHO, Unicef
This May Also Interest You
News

Pankaj Tripathi: 'Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’, a reminder that everyone finds solace in spirituality during troubled times

News

Alia Bhatt goes intense in new look from 'Heart of Stone'

News

Kamya Panjabi says challenges faced by sex-workers drew her to 'Neerja…. Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

Technology

Childhood immunisation rebounds after Covid backslide: WHO, Unicef

News

Ranveer Singh says he and Karan Johar have 'Dilli ki aunty' within them

News

Jamie Foxx continues to live with full energy as he throws party to celebrate ongoing recovery

Technology

HP shifting production of millions of PCs to Thailand, Mexico from China: Report

News

Wazir Patar on 'Kohrra': Team stayed authentic in approaching soundtrack just like the other elements

Lyrics

Bawaal – Dilon Ki Doriyan Song Lyrics starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

News

'The Creator' trailer shows an epic war between humanity and machines

News

'Bhabhi khush hogi', says Ranveer as fan gifts him earrings

Technology

Google rolling out improved meeting room suggestions in Calendar

Technology

Another Alzheimer's drug shows promise to slow disease

Technology

Global PC shipments fall 15% in Q2, Lenovo maintains lead

Sports

Mooney pips Athapaththu to regain top spot in women ODI batter's ranking; Sciver-Brunt tops all-rounder's chart

News

Alia, Ranveer launch 'Ve Kamleya' from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' in Delhi visit

News

Ajay Bhupati says his directorial 'Mangalavaar' is a village-based action-thriller set in 1990s

News

Soudous Moufakir: 'I am open to all opportunities that come my way'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US