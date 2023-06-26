scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens troll Jad Hadid as he touches Akanksha Puri inappropriately

The bold and beautiful Akanksha Puri is currently one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 2

By Shweta Ghadashi
The bold and beautiful Akanksha Puri is currently one of the contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 along with Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt and many others.

Akanksha won the reality show, Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti, after Mika Singh chose him as his bride-to-be. She disclosed that they wouldn’t get married anytime in the future. Now, once again, she is hitting the headlines as one of the videos of Bigg Boss OTT 2 house went viral, wherein Jad Hadid was inappropriately touching her.

In a video from inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, we can spot Akanksha Puri involved in a conversation with Dubai-based model, Jad Hadid. Both the contestants were seen twinning in black ensembles.

We can spot Jad holding Akanksha’s hand and pulling her close to himself while talking. Soon, to avoid the closeness, the gorgeousness turned around and clearly told him, “Don’t do that.” However, Jad soon asked her, “Why?” To this, Akanksha said, “I don’t know. I don’t like touches so much”, and made a unique gesture with her hand.

