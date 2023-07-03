Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan asks Jad Hadid; ‘Is this kind of content allowed in Dubai or GCC belt’? after the kissing incident with Akanksha Puri

In the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman Khan will be seen grilling Bebika Dhurve for her behaviour and telling her that when her opinion is asked for, she will be told. We see Salman grilling Pooja Bhatt as well. We see the megastar who also hosts the show stage a walkout scene where he almost walks out of the show.

Salman Khan was also seen bashing Jad Hadid in the episode especially after the entire kissing episode with Akanksha Puri went wild.

Salman said that whatever Jad did might seem normal to him but it was not normal for a country like India. The superstar also said that this was absolutely shocking and Jad was forgiven even after that incident because people in this country are forgiving.

In the end, Jad Hadid apologized to everyone and he swore at his daughter while apologizing. Salman Khan was shocked to know that Jad had a daughter. The episode ended with Jad crying on the sofa while some contestants were consoling him.