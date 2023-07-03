Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan questions Falaq Naaz over Abhishek Malhan’s parvarish comment

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 begins with Salman Khan almost losing his cool during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

He says, ‘Falaq aapke ghar conversation me parivaar aata hai. Abhishek agar aggressive hote hai toh uski puri khandan, upbringing ki mistake hai. Aur aapko Avinash jo aggresive hota, woh nahi dikhta? Falaq, your conversations are always around family. You think it’s Abhishek’s family and his upbringing that make him aggressive. But don’t you see that when it comes to Avinash being aggressive?”

Salman also turns to Pooja Bhatt. He says, “Agar is ghar me vigilance hai toh woh sabke liye same hona chahiye na Pooja? (If there’s vigilance in this house then it should apply for everyone, right). Pooja agrees with him. “This house is running on total double standards,” Salman adds.