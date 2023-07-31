scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan slams Elvish Yadav for using abusive language for Bebika Dhurve

Fans of YouTuber Elvish Yadav are making him trend on Twitter and raising voices for ‘boycotting’ Salman Khan

By Shweta Ghadashi
Fans of YouTuber Elvish Yadav are making him trend on Twitter and raising voices for ‘boycotting’ Salman Khan. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 host bashed Elvish Yadav on Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, making him cry.

Elvish had used some derogatory words for Bebika Dhurve while Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan hung around and ‘encouraged’ him. Salman pulled up all three on the weekend episode and bashed Elvish. Apparently, Elvish had said that even dogs do not care about Bebika.

Elvish kept saying horrible things that were censored in the clip shown during the episode. When Elvish heard that Jiya doesn’t feel safe around him, he told Abhishek that he doesn’t even look at women like Jiya in the outside world.

Elvish began trending again on Twitter despite Salman’s thrashing. ‘Unbreakable Elvish Yadav’ trending on Twitter with more than 1 million tweets in just six hours. His fans are also asking for a boycott of Salman Khan, sharing the hashtag on different pages on Twitter and Instagram.

