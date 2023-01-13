'Bold' scenes are 'easiest to do', says Ravi Seth about 'Virgin Bahus'

Ravi Seth, best known for TV shows such as ‘Patiyala Babes’, ‘Nazar’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, is now seen in the adult comedy web show ‘Virgin Bahus’. Seth delved into details of his recent projects and revealed how much he is open to doing ‘bold’ scenes in the web series.

Giving insights into the show, he said: “I am playing the elder son in the family whose father expects grandchildren from his three sons. It’s already a catchy name. We actors enjoyed shooting it and I’m sure the audience will enjoy watching it too. It will tickle your funny bone and keep you hooked till the end.”

When asked if there was any apprehension about doing bold scenes he said: “Well, honestly it’s the easiest thing to do. I have been doing bold web series since 2021. There’s nothing challenging when it comes to bold scenes and nothing to prepare as such. If you follow the director’s vision, you can act professionally and comfortably.”

Helmed by ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘KyunKi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ director Jasbir Bhati, the series also stars Neelam Bhanushali, Jaya Pandey, Shweta Ghosh, Suman Singh, Urzan Icchopuria and Saif Shaikh.