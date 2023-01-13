scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Bold' scenes are 'easiest to do', says Ravi Seth about 'Virgin Bahus'

By News Bureau

Ravi Seth, best known for TV shows such as ‘Patiyala Babes’, ‘Nazar’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, is now seen in the adult comedy web show ‘Virgin Bahus’. Seth delved into details of his recent projects and revealed how much he is open to doing ‘bold’ scenes in the web series.

Giving insights into the show, he said: “I am playing the elder son in the family whose father expects grandchildren from his three sons. It’s already a catchy name. We actors enjoyed shooting it and I’m sure the audience will enjoy watching it too. It will tickle your funny bone and keep you hooked till the end.”

When asked if there was any apprehension about doing bold scenes he said: “Well, honestly it’s the easiest thing to do. I have been doing bold web series since 2021. There’s nothing challenging when it comes to bold scenes and nothing to prepare as such. If you follow the director’s vision, you can act professionally and comfortably.”

Helmed by ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘KyunKi Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ director Jasbir Bhati, the series also stars Neelam Bhanushali, Jaya Pandey, Shweta Ghosh, Suman Singh, Urzan Icchopuria and Saif Shaikh.

Previous article
Madhuri Dixit reveals a secret about ‘Saajan’ song
Next article
Adelaide International 2: Kwon shocks Draper to book final berth
This May Also Interest You
News

Kim 'hates' Kanye West's new wife, shares cryptic quotes

News

Morgan Freeman joins Taylor Sheridan's CIA drama 'Lioness'

News

Jamie Lee Curtis to skip Critics Choice Awards after testing Covid positive

Sports

Prithvi Shaw shares congratulatory messages after long-awaited India call-up

News

'Elvis' star Austin Butler, director Baz Luhrmann honour Lisa Marie Presley

Technology

Musk to reveal Twitter code as users unable to login via 3rd party apps

Technology

Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts, biggest in 5 years: Report

Sports

Ignored for India Test tour, Adam Zampa looking forward to ODI World Cup

Sports

Serie A: Napoli hand Juventus 5-1 thrashing, remain on top

Technology

LG recalling 56,700 Smart TVs over serious tip over, entrapment risks

Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

Health & Lifestyle

US health agencies see possible link between Pfizer's updated Covid-19 shot, strokes

Technology

Canada launches national quantum strategy

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid cases in US

Sports

ILT20: Skipper Powell leads Dubai Capitals to thumping 73-run win in tournament opener

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan becomes first state to implement policy for blindness control

Sports

ILT20: We believe in high level of performance at MI franchise even in pressure, says Pollard

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC end their ten-game winless streak, dent East Bengal FC's playoff hopes

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US