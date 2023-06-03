CarryMinati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident

YouTuber and gaming influencer, Ajey Nagar who goes by the moniker CarryMinati will be hosting a four-hour charity stream on his YouTube channel CarryisLive today for the victims of the unfortunate Odisha train accident. All proceeds generated from the forthcoming charity stream will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund-Government of Odisha.

Becoming the very first content creator from India to undertake this considerate gesture, Minati had previously hosted a charity stream of similar nature for the flood-ravaged states of Assam and Bihar in 2020 that was trending on the #1 spot under the game’s category and amassed a substantial collection of INR 12 lakhs, including a 1 lakh personal contribution by Minati.

CarryMinati states, “It’s just heart-breaking to see these upsetting visuals. My thoughts and prayers are with each and every person affected by this shocking incident. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. In times like these, we all need to come together and work towards the common goal of being there for one another on a humanitarian level. I am looking forward to raising significant contributions and hereby appeal to everyone to unite in these trying times and extend a helping hand in whatever way you can.”

Minati who is widely known for his philanthropic endeavours, has contributed generously to causes like Kerala Floods in 2018; Assam Floods, Bihar Floods, Shaheed’s Of Pulwama Attack, Odisha Cyclone Fani in 2019; Australia Bush Fire, Assam Floods, Bihar Floods and COVID’19 in 2020 and Assam floods in 2022.

From the film industry, personalities such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kirron Kher, Jr NTR, Sonu Sood amongst others have expressed their solidarity and taken to their social media accounts to create awareness among the masses to provide aid to the people in the affected areas.