scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

CarryMinati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident

CarryMinati will be hosting a four-hour charity stream on his YouTube channel CarryisLive today for the victims of the unfortunate Odisha train accident.

By Editorial Desk
CarryMinati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident
Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati

YouTuber and gaming influencer, Ajey Nagar who goes by the moniker CarryMinati will be hosting a four-hour charity stream on his YouTube channel CarryisLive today for the victims of the unfortunate Odisha train accident. All proceeds generated from the forthcoming charity stream will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund-Government of Odisha.

Becoming the very first content creator from India to undertake this considerate gesture, Minati had previously hosted a charity stream of similar nature for the flood-ravaged states of Assam and Bihar in 2020 that was trending on the #1 spot under the game’s category and amassed a substantial collection of INR 12 lakhs, including a 1 lakh personal contribution by Minati.

CarryMinati states, “It’s just heart-breaking to see these upsetting visuals. My thoughts and prayers are with each and every person affected by this shocking incident. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. In times like these, we all need to come together and work towards the common goal of being there for one another on a humanitarian level. I am looking forward to raising significant contributions and hereby appeal to everyone to unite in these trying times and extend a helping hand in whatever way you can.”

Minati who is widely known for his philanthropic endeavours, has contributed generously to causes like Kerala Floods in 2018; Assam Floods, Bihar Floods, Shaheed’s Of Pulwama Attack, Odisha Cyclone Fani in 2019; Australia Bush Fire, Assam Floods, Bihar Floods and COVID’19 in 2020 and Assam floods in 2022.

From the film industry, personalities such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kirron Kher, Jr NTR, Sonu Sood amongst others have expressed their solidarity and taken to their social media accounts to create awareness among the masses to provide aid to the people in the affected areas.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
National Motorcycle Racing: Rajiv Sethu makes winning debut in new category; Mathana Kumar shines
This May Also Interest You
Sports

National Motorcycle Racing: Rajiv Sethu makes winning debut in new category; Mathana Kumar shines

News

Goa Environmental Film Festival kicks off with 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Sports

Josh Tongue retained as England name unchanged 16-player squad for first two Ashes Tests

Sports

GPBL Season 2: Teams auction on June 10, players' trade set for July 22

Sports

More games give us a chance to try out plenty of things: Igor Stimac

Sports

'I'm really upset': Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to illness (ld)

Technology

All new Model 3 cars qualify for $7,500 EV tax credit in US: Tesla

Technology

Now Indian girls aspire to build world-class apps, solve problems

News

Tom Hanks admits he wasn’t a fan of some of his own films

Sports

Odisha train tragedy: Indian sports fraternity expresses grief, offers condolences to victims

News

Rajniesh Duggall talks about his international debut with 'Postcards'

News

Abdu Rozik to join Shiv Thakare in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' adventure

Sports

David Warner plans to retire from Test cricket at SCG against Pakistan next year

Technology

Google rolling out new viewer mode in Meet

Sports

Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to illness

Health & Lifestyle

TN's Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme featured in article on WHO website

News

Amol Parashar talks about his first ever dance performance in 'Nausikhiye'

Sports

Igor Stimac condoles victims of Odisha train accident

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US