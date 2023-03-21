scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Class' actor Chintan Rachchh reveals the epiphany he had on its sets

Chintan Rachchh known as Faruq from the series 'Class' is excited about the season 2. Season 1 of Class left the audiences at quite a cliff hanger

By Glamsham Editorial
'Class' actor Chintan Rachchh reveals the epiphany he had on its sets
Chintan Rachchh

Chintan Rachchh who is known as Faruq from the series ‘Class’ is excited about the season 2 announcement. Season 1 of Class left the audiences at quite a cliff hanger, while the killer is revealed, will he be nabbed remains the question. Faruq’s character is slated to take off to Sharjah, will he stick around for his love interest Dhruv or be missing from action? Season 2 has plenty of questions to answer.

In the meanwhile, speaking with the press, the young & talented actor expressed his desire to play a grey character, “I love how challenging it would be to play a twisted character like a Joe Goldberg in YOU. I get an adrenaline rush just to think about the mind games and the preparation that would be needed to convincingly play Joe. I am really putting it out in the Universe hoping that an Indian adaptation is made and I get to play Joe in it, I mean once can always dream,” says Chintan Rachchh.

Talking about his working relationship with the Director, Chintan said, “Firstly, I very fondly call him Awesome Ahluwalia and not Ashim. This man is not just the reason behind me being on the show but also the reason behind this version of me that I am today. I had my big epiphany when we were shooting for a scene in Chandni Chowk, it was probably the 5th take, I wasn’t exactly getting the vibe of the scene and was probably overthinking. That’s when Ashim said, and if I may quote him, ‘Bachpan me topper tha kya?’ and I went like – Yes! How do you know? Then he went on saying, ‘haan now it makes sense. Chintan, don’t ace this scene, just do it the way you want to do it.’ and I ended up taking that advice for everything in my life, from that day forth.”

Chintan Rachchh has made quite a presence in the theatre circuit for a long while and actively pursued modelling as well. He writes and recites poetry and does a lot of open mic gigs as a hobby. Class has given the actor a wide visibility, he is currently reading scripts and auditioning for future projects.

Previous article
Zohaib Siddiqui learns Haryanavi for his role in 'Imlie'
Next article
‘As Bees in Honey Drown’ is a witty and provocative satire on contemporary culture
This May Also Interest You
Theatre

‘As Bees in Honey Drown’ is a witty and provocative satire on contemporary culture

News

Zohaib Siddiqui learns Haryanavi for his role in 'Imlie'

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Jee Rahe The Hum Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde

News

Rapper King says he 'manifested' working with Nick Jonas, calls it 'magic'

News

Raj Babbar discusses his eccentric portrayal

News

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ completes 50 episodes, Sushmita Mukherjee shows gratitude

Health & Lifestyle

Covid: Delhi HC seeks AAP govt's reply on PIL seeking release of ex-gratia to kin of deceased cops (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Vietnam raises dengue alert

News

Niharika Chouksey: 'My bond with Aakash is like Rahul & Anjali from KKHH'

News

Dia Mirza experienced 'separation anxiety' while shooting for 'Bheed'

News

Bengali star Jeet's 'Chengiz' to uncover Kolkata's underworld of 1970 to 1990s

News

Jubin Nautiyal, Mouni Roy & Payal Dev come together to take you on a joy ride back in time with ‘DOTARA’! Presented by T-Series,...

Sports

Local boys Chinglensana, Suresh look to shine in the Imphal sun

News

Mohammad Nazim reveals why he took 7 years for a comeback in Punjabi films

News

For Himanshi Khurana, not followers but talent and hard work matter

News

'I am not dead,' says Tollywood actor Kota Srinivasa Rao

News

TN Chief Minister felicitates Kartiki Gonsalves, Oscar winning director

News

Amanda Bynes put in psychiatric care after roaming on the street naked

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US