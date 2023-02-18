scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Could Srikant Tiwari prove better than Michael in solving Farzi (fake) currency case

Prime Video teases with an intriguing crossover video between Farzi and The Family Man featuring Manoj Bajpayee; brings the two spy universes together

By Glamsham Editorial
Could Srikant Tiwari prove better than Michael solving Farzi (fake) currency case
Manoj Bajpayee and Vijay Sethupathi

Amazon Original ‘Farzi’ has been winning the hearts of the audience with its gripping narrative ever since its release on Prime Video on 10th February. One thing that gathered the audience’s attention was the subtle crossover between the two spy universes created by Raj and DK – The Family Man and Farzi – leaving fans wanting for more.

To amp up the excitement, Prime Video today dropped a funny crossover video showcasing a conversation between Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and Chellam sir (Uday Mahesh) discussing the chase between Sunny (Shahid Kapoor) aka the artist and Michael (Vijay Sethupathi), and how the duo can help their friend Michael.

In the video, Srikant can be seen checking a 500 rupee note in an effort to determine if it is real or fake and explaining how this fake note has disturbed his friend Michael’s sleep. As the actor goes on narrating the story he reveals that in the game there are 3 players -the artist (Shahid Kapoor) who designs the notes, kingpin (Mansoor Dalal) who is the networker, and the Super cop (Michael) who is determined to stop this counterfeiting at any cost.

Srikant is then seen calling Chellam sir seeking advice from the veteran to help Michael, who is hell bent on cracking a crucial case to apprehend the kingpin (Mansoor Dalal), and the artist (Shahid Kapoor).

Sharing his excitement about the crossover, actor Manoj Bajpayee shares, “It’s always thrilling to collaborate with Raj and DK as they always have something interesting and unexpected to offer.

Even though the crossover of The Family Man and Farzi was only for a few minutes, it managed to excite the audience, and their response to this middle-class spy universe has been overwhelming.

Previous article
Ed Sheeran plays a homeless drug addict in new action-comedy ‘Sumotherhood’
Next article
For music composer Puneet Dixit, '1920' will stay embedded in his memory
This May Also Interest You
News

Jannat Zubair says her latest track 'Babu Shona Mona' is 'new age music for GenZ'

Technology

OpenAI now a maximum-profit company controlled by Microsoft: Musk

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists discover new antioxidants in chicken, pork

Health & Lifestyle

Canada approves Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent for kids, teens

Health & Lifestyle

Over 33 mn kids vaccinated against wild poliovirus in southern Africa: WHO

Health & Lifestyle

Yadgir water contamination case: K'taka Lokayukta take suo motu cognisance

Health & Lifestyle

Increasing physical activity could save lives, billions of euros: Report

Health & Lifestyle

'Sanjeevani' drones to transport bio-medical supplies

Health & Lifestyle

MP doctors end protest over 'Seat leaving bond', other issues after CM's assurance

Health & Lifestyle

Three-day Garden Tourism Festival begins at Garden of Five Senses

Health & Lifestyle

Oommen Chandy's throat cancer treatment progressing well

Health & Lifestyle

Covid virus can be detected in tears sampled by ocular swab: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Covid provides long-lasting natural immunity, says large Lancet study

Health & Lifestyle

Parents allege doctors left gauze in girl's throat after surgery

Health & Lifestyle

Online sale of drugs: CAIT urges Health Minister to implement Rajnath-led GoM recommendations

News

Rohit Choudhary's role in 'Gadar 2' was extended after he impressed director

News

Ayushmann Khurrana named as UNICEF National Ambassador for Child Rights

Fashion and Lifestyle

Nikita Rawal: Egg freezing gives best of both worlds – career & family

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Amit Jain comes forward to help mother-daughter duo in cake-baking business

News

Biggest Thali gets named after Sonu Sood

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US