scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Dancing On The Grave: A powerful new true-crime docu-series

India Today Originals to launch a new true-crime documentary series titled 'Dancing-On-The-Grave' that will be aired on Prime Video from April 21.

By Editorial Desk
Dancing On The Grave: A powerful new true-crime docu-series
India Today Dancing On The Grave Prime Video Shakereh Khaleeli

India Today Originals is set to launch a new true-crime documentary series titled ‘Dancing On The Grave’ that will be aired on Prime Video from April 21. The show, which caters to a global audience with local content, is an unscripted investigative docu-series that takes a deep dive into a bone-chilling crime – the murder of Shakereh Khaleeli – in the early 90s in Bangalore.

Produced by India Today Originals and directed by the talented Patrick Graham, Dancing On The Grave is a 4-part docu-series that presents an unbiased perspective of the mysterious murder through exclusive interviews of the key characters in the events as well as by some who were at peripheries, the perpetrator himself and, unseen footage.

Delving into a grisly real-life crime, the docu-series is about the disappearance and murder of Shakereh Khaleeli (maiden name Namazi), a well-known and wealthy heiress from a respected family.

The series promises to captivate audiences with its gripping storytelling and extensive research into the shocking murder. The docu-series goes beyond the already-known facts, digging deep into the murder that shook everyone 30 years ago.

India Today Originals, a part of India’s most credible media house, the India Today Group, is an original content hub that produces high-quality non-fiction series and features for streaming and audio platforms. The production house was launched as a part of the group’s expansion, leveraging its expertise in storytelling across various formats such as print, broadcast, radio, and digital.

Backed by an experienced team of correspondents, content writers, and directors hand-picked by the India Today Group, India Today Originals has built an extensive content pool for creating intriguing and stimulating stories that are informative and entertaining.

Dancing On The Grave is the second production by India Today Originals which has established itself as a producer of gripping, high-quality, true-crime content. Its first production, Indian Predator – Diary of a Serial Killer (Season II), currently streaming on Netflix features among the top 10 shows on the platform.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Benaf Dadachandji plays a perfectionist boss in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'
Next article
Jharkhand: 150 fall sick after having food at village fair
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Faith Thomas, the first Aboriginal woman to play cricket for Australia, dies aged 90

Sports

Super Cup: A stimulating battle on cards as Bengaluru FC take on Kerala Blasters

News

Ajith Kumar helps young mum at London airport, carries her bag

Sports

Neeraj Chopra: I want to keep on enhancing my performance with each passing competition and year

News

Rege-Jean Page wants a 'versatile' career like Robert Downey Jr

Health & Lifestyle

'Adopt a giver's mindset', advises biz coach Manoj Gursahani in new book

Technology

Microsoft to name hackers after 'weather' events in new naming taxonomy

News

Snap signs new deal with music labels to boost Sounds library

Sports

IPL 2023: It was in Brian Lara's mind to open with Harry Brook, reveals SRH's Abhishek Sharma

News

Sonakshi Sinha plays a fierce cop investigating serial murder in 'Dahaad'

News

Raajveer Sharma: ‘Filmgiants Tycoon Global Governance and Business Awards’ will be a grand affair

Sports

Australia name squad for World Test Championship final, Ashes

Technology

How Jupiter & Saturn's icy moons got smooth terrain

Health & Lifestyle

US FDA authorises 2nd dose of updated Covid booster for older adults

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in black outfits at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party

Health & Lifestyle

Covid patients more at risk of hospital-associated infections: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: Suryakumar, Rana and Hrithik Shokeen fined for breach of conduct during MI-KKR clash

News

Raghav Juyal shares how he bagged his role in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US