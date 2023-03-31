scorecardresearch
Esha Deol takes Suniel Shetty’s help for ‘Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega’ stunts

Bollywood actress Esha Deol has shared her experience of performing all the stunts by herself on the sets of 'Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega'.

By News Bureau

Bollywood actress Esha Deol has shared her experience of performing all the stunts by herself on the sets of ‘Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega’. Working with Suniel Shetty, she says, has helped her perfect her action skills.

She said: “All the action sequences have been performed by me. Fighting against the cool and calm Anna, was a wonderful experience. Got lots of takeaways from him as he is a pro at it. Having worked with Anna in the past, so there was a certain level of comfort and we had fun times shooting for the project. The action scenes with him were especially awesome to shoot. I have immense respect for him.”

Esha, who made her acting debut with ‘Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe’, and later worked in ‘Dhoom’, ‘Kaal’, ‘Dus’, and ‘No Entry’, further briefed about her character in the series.

“My character is transitional and portrays the journey of a girl coming from a small town. She is a girl on a mission. No muss no fuss. Bold and gutsy,” she concluded.

The show features Suniel Shetty as A.C.P. Vikram Sinha, Esha Deol as Divya (Freelance Journalist), Rahul Dev as Police SHO Hooda, alongside Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant, Smita Jayakar and Pawan Chopra.

‘Hunter – Tootega Nahi Todega’ streams on Amazon miniTV.

