The trailer of the third season of streaming show ‘Farzi Mushaira’ by Zakir Khan was unveiled on Thursday and promises to take the viewers back in time when shayari was a source of entertainment.

In the upcoming season, comedian Zakir Khan will be seen with Tanmay Bhat, Gopal Datt, Nishant Tanwar and Hussain Dalal again, setting a wonderfully poetic mood. Joining them will be special celebrity guests like Kritika Kamra, Richa Chadha, Himanshi Khurana and Prachi Desai.

The first two seasons received quite the applause for their unique concept and poignant shayaris with a creative and fun twist. However, a few days ago, Zakir lost his ‘laal diary’ that had all the shers and poems for Season 3. Thankfully, the diary was found.

Comedian Zakir Khan said: “Firstly, I feel fortunate to have found my laal diary. It is a piece of my soul and one of the founding pillars of this third season of Farzi Mushaira. My laal diary which I had lost, it has almost all of my material, my writings for this season. Now that I have found it, I feel it was meant to be and we have finally announced season 3.”

The third season promises to be wittier, sassier, and even more relatable. The 8-episode series will witness five heartbroken shayars (poets) share their story. The mehfil would also have these shayars consoling and sympathising with each other. It would also have moments when comedians would be carelessly and hilariously seen rubbing salt on each other’s wounds instead of being a shoulder to cry on.

Zakir further mentioned: “The earlier two seasons saw fantastic responses from the viewers and because we witnessed immense success with the show format, we are ready to come back with the third season. We will have the same talents joining us this time, accompanied by a few guests across different episodes. I hope and wish that we do not let our viewers down and that the third season will match our audiences’ expectations.”

‘Farzi Mushaira 3’ will premiere on January 13 on Amazon miniTV.