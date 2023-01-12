scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Farzi Mushaira 3' trailer promises generous amounts of rib-tickling shayari

The trailer of the third season of streaming show 'Farzi Mushaira' by Zakir Khan was unveiled on Thursday

By News Bureau

The trailer of the third season of streaming show ‘Farzi Mushaira’ by Zakir Khan was unveiled on Thursday and promises to take the viewers back in time when shayari was a source of entertainment.

In the upcoming season, comedian Zakir Khan will be seen with Tanmay Bhat, Gopal Datt, Nishant Tanwar and Hussain Dalal again, setting a wonderfully poetic mood. Joining them will be special celebrity guests like Kritika Kamra, Richa Chadha, Himanshi Khurana and Prachi Desai.

The first two seasons received quite the applause for their unique concept and poignant shayaris with a creative and fun twist. However, a few days ago, Zakir lost his ‘laal diary’ that had all the shers and poems for Season 3. Thankfully, the diary was found.

Comedian Zakir Khan said: “Firstly, I feel fortunate to have found my laal diary. It is a piece of my soul and one of the founding pillars of this third season of Farzi Mushaira. My laal diary which I had lost, it has almost all of my material, my writings for this season. Now that I have found it, I feel it was meant to be and we have finally announced season 3.”

The third season promises to be wittier, sassier, and even more relatable. The 8-episode series will witness five heartbroken shayars (poets) share their story. The mehfil would also have these shayars consoling and sympathising with each other. It would also have moments when comedians would be carelessly and hilariously seen rubbing salt on each other’s wounds instead of being a shoulder to cry on.

Zakir further mentioned: “The earlier two seasons saw fantastic responses from the viewers and because we witnessed immense success with the show format, we are ready to come back with the third season. We will have the same talents joining us this time, accompanied by a few guests across different episodes. I hope and wish that we do not let our viewers down and that the third season will match our audiences’ expectations.”

‘Farzi Mushaira 3’ will premiere on January 13 on Amazon miniTV.

Previous article
Regina Cassandra plays a mighty cop in 'Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke'
Next article
Pretoria Capitals announce four sponsors ahead of inaugural season of SA20
This May Also Interest You
News

Arijit lends his vocal prowess to the Bengali adaptation of 'Gaaye Ja'

Technology

Spotify back online after brief outage

Dialogues

FARZI Dialogues: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon’s powerful dialogues will blow your mind

News

Tahir Raj Bhasin is all geared up for 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 2

News

After 'Human' clocks in a year, Vipul Shah shares idea behind season 2

Technology

Voice automation startup Skit.ai lays off over 115 employees: Report

Sports

German icon Rudi Voller set to take care of national football team

Dialogues

Shehzada Dialogues: Kartik Aaryan’s funny action packed dialogues

News

Kim Kardashian ‘hates’ Kanye West’s new wife, shares cryptic quotes

News

Morgan Freeman joins Taylor Sheridan's CIA drama 'Lioness'

News

Jamie Lee Curtis to skip Critics Choice Awards after testing Covid positive

Sports

Prithvi Shaw shares congratulatory messages after long-awaited India call-up

News

'Elvis' star Austin Butler, director Baz Luhrmann honour Lisa Marie Presley

Technology

Musk to reveal Twitter code as users unable to login via 3rd party apps

Technology

Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts, biggest in 5 years: Report

Sports

Ignored for India Test tour, Adam Zampa looking forward to ODI World Cup

Sports

Serie A: Napoli hand Juventus 5-1 thrashing, remain on top

Technology

LG recalling 56,700 Smart TVs over serious tip over, entrapment risks

Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US